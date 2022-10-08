ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 12

jacque newton
3d ago

it's been too long for them not to find that baby. the parents probably did something to them but they don't have proof of anything

Reply(1)
5
Ms bee
3d ago

l do believe that the daughter got mad because the grandmother evicted was having them put out of her house, they did something to the baby I'm sure, praying not but it's taking to long to get answers, the mother and boyfriend know exactly what happened to that helpless baby, and I hope they get life or worse,sad yeah but the baby didn't have anything to do with grown folks mess.

Reply
3
Just Jhil
3d ago

I pray they find this baby alive and well Father🙏🏾 either she did something or she knows who did, the police put a whole blockade out only a few hours after he was taken and they have searched the waters near that area so for him to still be missing the story she gave isn't adding up😡😤

Reply
2
 

WSAV News 3

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Timeline: The Search for Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 20-month-old toddler disappears in Savannah. Days later and still there are no answers in the case. Here is what we know right now about the search for Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Wednesday, October 5. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Authorities searching for 2 inmates after Tattnall County jail escape

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Tattnall County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from jail on Monday. The sheriff's office says the two escaped around 2 p.m. from the jail recreation yard. They have been identified as John Herbert Mincey, 30, described as 5'9 and 180 pounds. And Meakhi Asahmad Carter, 18, described as 5'10 and 140 pounds.
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC

