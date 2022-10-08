ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

news8000.com

Central soars past Sparta, 42-14, in final home game of season

The Riverhawks jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime against Sparta as Central improved to 3-5 on the year with a 42-14 victory over the Spartans. The Riverhawks will clash with crosstown conference rival Logan next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPARTA, WI
news8000.com

Bangor hands Luther first conference loss of the season

The Luther Knights put their unbeaten conference record on the line against Scenic Bluffs powerhouse Bangor. Bangor used a huge third quarter to get the win 34-28. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

G-E-T gets fourth win of season as Redhawks roll past Westby, 34-12

The Redhawks got their fourth win of the season on Friday night as G-E-T rolled past Westby to improve its record to 4-4 on the season. The Redhawks will close out the regular season next week on the road in Arcadia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
WESTBY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider

The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
MADISON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
horseandrider.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises. Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI

