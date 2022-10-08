Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Holmen wins fourth straight, hangs on at home in 17-14 victory over Logan
Holmen improved its record to 4-4 on the season with a 17-14 win over Logan on Friday night. After opening the season 0-4 the Vikings have won four straight games. Holmen wraps up the regular season next week in Reedsburg. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
news8000.com
Central soars past Sparta, 42-14, in final home game of season
The Riverhawks jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime against Sparta as Central improved to 3-5 on the year with a 42-14 victory over the Spartans. The Riverhawks will clash with crosstown conference rival Logan next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor spoils Cochrane-Fountain City undefeated season
Cochrane-Fountain City put its undefeated season on the line against Blair-Taylor. Blair-Taylor got the upset win 31-17. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem extends win streak to 7 games with win over Black River Falls
West Salem looked to stay undefeated in conference play as they hosted Black River Falls. West Salem got off to a fast start and got the win 41-0. They’ll face off against Aquinas in week 9 for the Coulee Conference Title. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Bangor hands Luther first conference loss of the season
The Luther Knights put their unbeaten conference record on the line against Scenic Bluffs powerhouse Bangor. Bangor used a huge third quarter to get the win 34-28. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
G-E-T gets fourth win of season as Redhawks roll past Westby, 34-12
The Redhawks got their fourth win of the season on Friday night as G-E-T rolled past Westby to improve its record to 4-4 on the season. The Redhawks will close out the regular season next week on the road in Arcadia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
Top 8 finalists in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ named; voting open for Final 4
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight. Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Cardinal
Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider
The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
More victims come forward to accuse Sparta massage therapist of assault
As News 8 Now first reported back in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin officers find man screaming with pants down on tennis court, faces drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On October 4, Madison Police Officers were sent to a park for reports of a man yelling, only to find him screaming, with his pants down, on the tennis courts. According to the Madison Police Department, the incident began just before 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday...
Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places
MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week. The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be...
nbc15.com
How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises. Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.
Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
Comments / 0