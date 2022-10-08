ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, OH

thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Port Authority Meets With Commissioners To Discuss Housing Possibilities

PORT AUTHORITY … Port Authority President Dave Newcomer was present at the October 3, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting along with Dawn Fitzcharles and Bill Martin, to give an update to the commissioners on what the organization has been accomplishing. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners filled...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Port Authority Breaks Ground On Montpelier Project

GROUND BREAKING… Numerous Individuals attended the Ground Breaking of the housing project ‘Grass Roots 1’ in Montpelier, including members of the Williams County Port Authority. The Williams County Port Authority held a ground breaking ceremony at 503 Ohio Street in Montpelier on Wednesday, October 5th. The property,...
MONTPELIER, OH
Williams County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Williams County, OH
City
Edgerton, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department responds to fire

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 818-820 N. Union St. around 8:17 p.m. Monday evening. The home is owned by Linda Newland, according to the Allen County Auditor’s website. The property was transformed from a single-family home to a duplex at a...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Continues Memorial Park Updates With New Playground

PLAY … A brand-new colorful Burke playground can be seen at Memorial Park in West Unity. The set was purchased and assembled through Snyder Recreation and is open for all. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On October 5, 2022, West Unity Memorial Park officially opened their brand-new playground to...
WEST UNITY, OH
13abc.com

Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
TOLEDO, OH
Person
Jeremy Wright
westbendnews.net

Van Wert Post Investigates Fatal Crash

Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:13 P.M., on October 11, 2022, on US Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County. A 2019 Dodge Ram, operated by Craig A....
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fcnews.org

Wauseon High School Class of ‘54 meets

The Wauseon High School Class of 1954 recently celebrated their 68th reunion. At the reunion were, front row, from left, Verne Warncke, Jack Baker, Shirley Blair Baker, Pat Imes Gerken, and Shirley Free Barlow. Second row are Merl Meller, Jack Howard, Rolland McElhaney, Russ McQuillin, Frank Scherer, John Buchop, and Bill Link. Third row are Jerry Armstrong, John Hunt, and Stan Lammon.
WAUSEON, OH
WANE-TV

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash involving semi near Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened west of Van Wert and left one person dead Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 4:13 p.m. on U.S. Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road. According to...
VAN WERT, OH
#West Side#Edgerton Village Council
wtvbam.com

Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
ANGOLA, IN
wktn.com

Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County

A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hillsdale County man arrested for fatal boating crash that killed 11-year-old

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A months-long investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl has resulted in the arrest of a Hillsdale County man, officials said. A 25-year-old man was arrested last week by officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, police said. A charge of marine safety - negligent crippling or homicide, was approved by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Sept. 30, according to court records.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Area Students Gather At Biddle Park In Wauseon For Fields Of Faith

WORSHIP … Josh Green, Beau Reeder, Brailyn Fogarty, and Dave Chumchal led the entire Fields of Faith event in beautiful worship. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On October 9, 2022, students and community members of about eight different schools gathered at Biddle Park in Wauseon for Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Fields of Faith.
WAUSEON, OH
News Break
Politics
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan First Assembly Holding Trunk Or Treat Event

Bryan First Assembly located at 1105 Alpine Drive, will once again be hosting its Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29th from 5pm-7pm. A fleet of vehicles will be decked out in family-appropriate festive themes–and plenty of candy to be handed out. Along with serving hot chocolate and...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
HICKSVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN

