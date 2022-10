Buy Now Urbana’s Riley Smith holds onto the ball after catching a pass as Middletown’s Kadin Kifer flies over him Friday night at Urbana High School. The Hawks prevailed, 24-19. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — As well as Urbana's defense had played through the first five games, it had yet to be really tested.

That changed in a major way Friday night when Middletown was piling up rushing yards and points and had the ball on the Hawks' 10-yard line with less than a minute to play and a chance to win the game.