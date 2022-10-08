Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
North Platte Telegraph
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball alone in first place in the Big Ten after win at No. 24 Michigan
Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nebraska’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set win against Purdue on Saturday, means Nebraska is now alone in first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeremy Pernell: They’re Proven and Pricey
Coaches Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda and Luke Fickell have the program-building chops that would serve Nebraska well
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
North Platte Telegraph
'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense
Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
North Platte Telegraph
These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Game notes: Vokolek delivers first Husker TD, Thompson battles after hits
During his Wednesday morning press conference, Mickey Joseph said the Nebraska staff wanted to get Travis Vokolek more involved against Rutgers. "Travis is a big part of this offense," Joseph said at the time. "I know we look for him to catch balls, but he's a great run blocker and he also helps pass protect. He's got a big role in this offense."
Daily Nebraskan
Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s nail-biting win over Rutgers
Another Big Ten game brought another one-score contest for Nebraska football. After falling behind 13-0, the Huskers were able to bounce back and finally sneak off with a close win. Here are four takeaways and a question from the game:. A struggling offense leads to very few points. The biggest...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The Mickey Wagon rolls on into the great and wonderful unknown after win over Rutgers
The Bandwagon rambles on, through a pothole on the Jersey turnpike, gathering passengers and momentum and chugging fearlessly straight ahead. Through six games, Nebraska is 3-3 and in first place in the Big Ten West, and now three wins from bowl eligibility. Sorry for the delay. I had to look...
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek: 'obviously we made some adjustments at halftime'
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Rapid reaction: Nebraska defeats Rutgers 14-13
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers. Remember when Anthony Grant converted a fourth-and-2 on Nebraska's first scoring drive? That was a key turning point, writes Luke Mullin.
North Platte Telegraph
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts
It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Comments / 0