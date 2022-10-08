ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week

By Tom Shatel World-Herald Columnist
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll

LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense

Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rapid reaction: Nebraska defeats Rutgers 14-13

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers. Remember when Anthony Grant converted a fourth-and-2 on Nebraska's first scoring drive? That was a key turning point, writes Luke Mullin.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts

It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
LINCOLN, NE
