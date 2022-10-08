ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far

The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Lakers Daily

Proposed 3-team trade involves sending Draymond Green to Lakers, Myles Turner to Warriors and Russell Westbrook to Pacers

Bill Simmons had an interesting take on a proposed three-team deal involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast. Simmons suggested a trade that would involve the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers following the release of the video of Draymond Green punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: The Rise Of Joey And Jesse Buss

Keeping it in the family can have it's issues as pressure slowly builds on the Lakers fan base. Despite Lakers forward LeBron James seemingly having a lot of control over his time in Los Angeles, there has been some positive traction on is Jesse Buss and Joey Buss, Jeanie Buss' younger brothers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Victor Wembanyama
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Knicks Dominate Pacers, Earn Another Preseason Win

The New York Knicks are looking good from the Toppin. New York continued its dominance of the preseason, the latest triumph of an eight-game early fall winning streak coming in a 131-114 dismantling of the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. A sterling bench effort, with Obi Toppin leading all scorers with 24 points in 20 minutes, complemented a united 35-point effort from starters RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Immanuel Quickley joined Toppin in double-figures off the bench with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#The New York Knicks
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers

The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy