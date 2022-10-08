Read full article on original website
Rick Carlisle: Knicks Found 'Winner' in Jalen Brunson
If anyone knows of Jalen Brunson's power an what he can bring to the New York Knicks, it's his former head coach Rick Carlisle, who visited MSG ads the Indiana Pacers' boss on Friday.
Report: Sixers to sign Mac McClung to Exhibit-10 contract
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly extended a camp deal — also known as an “Exhibit-10” contract — to unrestricted free agent point guard Mac McClung per new reporting from The Athletic’s Rich Hoffmann. Per Hoffman, the undrafted 2021 NBA draft prospect is expected to play...
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Showered with 'Versatile' Praise from Coach Tom Thibodeau
Somewhat lost in the backcourt addition of Jalen Brunson and the newly-extended RJ Barrett has been New York Knicks third-year guard Immanuel Quickley, who remains a crucial piece of a talented young team that boasts some impressive versatility. And following New York's 117-96 win over the Detroit Pistons in the...
Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far
The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
Proposed 3-team trade involves sending Draymond Green to Lakers, Myles Turner to Warriors and Russell Westbrook to Pacers
Bill Simmons had an interesting take on a proposed three-team deal involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast. Simmons suggested a trade that would involve the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers following the release of the video of Draymond Green punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
Lakers News: The Rise Of Joey And Jesse Buss
Keeping it in the family can have it's issues as pressure slowly builds on the Lakers fan base. Despite Lakers forward LeBron James seemingly having a lot of control over his time in Los Angeles, there has been some positive traction on is Jesse Buss and Joey Buss, Jeanie Buss' younger brothers.
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Will Be Sidelined Through At Least L.A.’s Season Opener
Though your Los Angeles Lakers appear to be getting healthier with the start of the 2022-23 regular season just eight days away, one swingman's progress is moving slower than L.A. fans might hope. View the original article to see embedded media. Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports that...
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury
Nesmith had a solid start to the preseason, but he will miss time.
Knicks Dominate Pacers, Earn Another Preseason Win
The New York Knicks are looking good from the Toppin. New York continued its dominance of the preseason, the latest triumph of an eight-game early fall winning streak coming in a 131-114 dismantling of the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. A sterling bench effort, with Obi Toppin leading all scorers with 24 points in 20 minutes, complemented a united 35-point effort from starters RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Immanuel Quickley joined Toppin in double-figures off the bench with 17.
Report: Atlanta Hawks 'suitor' for Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are less than two weeks away from their season opener and still officially have Jae Crowder on their roster. Maybe the Atlanta Hawks can change that. The Athletic's...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
