Natchez Democrat
Centreville snaps losing streak
CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night
FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
KNOE TV8
Community picnic supports West Monroe resident battling epileptic seizures
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game. Updated: 24 hours ago. Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21. Tech vs utep. Updated:...
KNOE TV8
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
Natchez Democrat
Isaac Colenberg, Sr.
FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Early pilots get a head start on 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival
NATCHEZ — The early bird gets the worm, so the saying goes. Three Missouri hot air balloon pilots who arrived in Natchez for the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival are getting their first flights in ahead of the big event. At least one balloonist, Kurt Vitense, took to the skies...
Natchez Democrat
Velma Cowart
Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Giving back through the outdoors
NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
Natchez Democrat
Kathleen McFadden Huffman
MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
WAPT
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night
NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next […]
Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
KNOE TV8
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
