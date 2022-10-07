Read full article on original website
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Eddie Van Halen: January 26, 1955 - October 6, 2020
A personal look back at the music, life and times of the late, great guitar hero, Eddie Van Halen, the irreplaceable "Mozart of the guitar"
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jackson Browne Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Mark Morton Enjoyed ‘Fun’ Challenge of Lamb of God Using Emergency Fill-In Members
Lamb of God's Mark Morton was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the band's new record, Omens, and some recent highlights on the road, which included the use of emergency fill-in members that presented a difficult but "fun" challenge. Omens comes just two years...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
Out Today: Exotic House Producer Villows Releases ‘Lucid’
“Oozing with summery, daydreamy, nostalgic vibes that are so very easy to get lost in.”. “A musical metamorphosis that blossoms with each note and transition.”. “Perfect for a day out on the beach or a late-night drive.”. deathordesire. Surreal House producer Villows released his latest single, ‘Lucid’, on the 7th...
On '¡Ay!', the tropical music of Lucrecia Dalt's childhood becomes avant-garde sci-fi
On her surreal, sci-fi and decidedly romantic new album ¡Ay!, the Colombian, Berlin-based electronic artist crafts an alien narrative drawing inspiration from the genres of her youth.
Ringo Starr Once Described Why ‘Rain’ Was 1 of The Beatles ‘Weird Tracks’
Ringo Starr said the B-side "Rain" was one of the Beatles’ weird tracks for one reason.
The story of the ‘Ghost Finish’ Telecaster – one of the rarest Fender guitars ever made
Under normal lights, this Telecaster appears to be an unremarkable, late-’60s blonde color. But stick it under UV light and things get trippy... As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist covers Slipknot's Before I Forget – and the results are astounding
Italian maestro Luca Stricagnoli puts his formidable skills on display while repurposing the Nine's Vol. 3 classic. Conventionally speaking, Slipknot’s music – with its walls of electric guitar and thundering percussion – is tailor-made to be played by nine musicians at high volume. But YouTuber Luca Stricagnoli’s approach to acoustic guitar playing is far from conventional.
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented music? – Rom, age 7, Las Vegas, Nevada The short answer is: No one knows who invented music. No historical evidence exists to tell us exactly who sang the first song, or whistled the first tune, or made the first rhythmic sounds that resembled what we know today as music. But researchers do know it happened thousands of years ago. The earliest civilizations throughout Africa, Europe and Asia had music. Back then, many believed it was...
‘Charlie’s Good Tonight’: Read an Exclusive Excerpt From the Authorized Biography of the Rolling Stones’ Late Drummer
On Oct. 11, the quiet but mammoth impact of the Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts is celebrated with the release of Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Life, the Times, and the Rolling Stones: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts (available here). Authorized by Watts’ family and featuring forewards from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the book delves into the incredible life of a man who came from a working class background and served as the anchor and guiding light of one of the world’s greatest rock bands from the early sixties until his death in 2021. Written by journalist Paul...
Chad Kroeger Recalls Billy Gibbons Joining Them in Studio for “Rockstar”
Chad Kroeger on all of the Nickelback hate + he shares stories behind the band's biggest songs.
