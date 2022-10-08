The retail real estate market has rebounded strongly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some owners are looking to test investor interest in their properties. San Clemente, Calif.-based JL Management Company is one of these owners, and the company is planning to dispose of one of its shopping centers in the Central Valley of California. JL Management has put up for sale its 80,877 square foot Ash Tree Square property located in Fresno at 1089 East Shaw Avenue. The asking price for the property is $17.2 million, or roughly $212 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO