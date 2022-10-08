Read full article on original website
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Gospel Mission developing affordable housing in southeast Hanford
The Kings Gospel Mission is building affordable housing to help make a positive impact on Kings County's homeless community. The development is called the South Hanford Courtyard Community and is being built on a large plot of land on 10th Avenue, south of the Kings Fairgrounds. It sits adjacent to another Mission-owned property used as a recycling center.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
thesungazette.com
Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer
TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Walmart 'reopens' with new curbside pickup area, local donations
Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments. Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
Coalinga High School Student wins new car thanks to Big Fresno Fair's 4.0 and Above Program
This is the 11th year of the recognition of some of the best and brightest eighth through 12th grade students throughout Fresno County schools who maintain straight-A's.
Fresno County deputies surprise 5th grader with new clothes
Eyleen Biterbo received a bag full of clothing and other gifts when deputies made a special delivery Friday to Caruthers Elementary School.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Hanford Sentinel
Government meetings for the week of Oct. 10
The Kings County Board of Supervisors will be holding their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board chambers. The Board will listen to approval requests from the administration, behavioral health, public works, waste management departments and the Sheriff's office. The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at...
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
thesungazette.com
Man killed in Woodville shooting
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
crimevoice.com
UPDATE: Victim, Suspect Identified in Murder/Suicide at Visalia Dairy
Originally Published By: Tulare Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Just after 10:45 a.m. on 9/29/22, TCSO Deputies were called to a dairy near the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 in Visalia for a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death. He was later identified as 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez of Armona. As they searched for more victims, Deputies found a woman who had also been shot. Deputies immediately began first aid until EMS arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is currently in critical, but stable condition.
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Shaw Avenue
Fresno Police say a motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
What you need to know: ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Fresno are warning of a dangerous drug trend that is emerging in the Central Valley. On Friday, the Fresno Police Department announced that the brightly colored version of fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ has been found in most of the valley’s counties. Rainbow fentanyl can resemble sidewalk chalk […]
theregistrysocal.com
JL Management to Sell Fresno Retail Property with $17MM Asking Price
The retail real estate market has rebounded strongly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some owners are looking to test investor interest in their properties. San Clemente, Calif.-based JL Management Company is one of these owners, and the company is planning to dispose of one of its shopping centers in the Central Valley of California. JL Management has put up for sale its 80,877 square foot Ash Tree Square property located in Fresno at 1089 East Shaw Avenue. The asking price for the property is $17.2 million, or roughly $212 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
3 gang members arrested for death of Woodville man, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have tracked down and arrested three gang members for the murder of a Woodville man earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called around 4:45 p.m. on October 4 to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for […]
15-year-old boy dead, another hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Pixley, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy has died after a drive-by shooting in Tulare County Friday evening. Another 15-year-old was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
