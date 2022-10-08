Read full article on original website
Julia Belle Huffman Brumback
Age 92, Harrisonburg, Va. Julia Belle Huffman Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was born on April 27, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Robert D. Huffman and Margaret L. Clark Huffman. Julia was...
Blue Shepherd Spirits brings former garage back to life with new distillery on West Main Street
LURAY, Oct. 7 — After Alex Colby suffered his second heart attack at age 45, the Fairfax County firefighter asked himself a simple question. “I said ‘What am I waiting for?'” he recalled. “How can I make my own whiskey?”. So, on Friday, Colby gathered with...
Billy Ray Fletcher
Billy Ray Fletcher, 55, of Luray, died on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Front Royal and was a son of the late Francis E. Fletcher Sr. and Katherine Weaver Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher is survived by a brother, Francis Eugene Fletcher Jr. of Capon...
Claude Michael Bailey
Claude Michael Bailey, 70, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born on June 3, 1952, in Luray and was a son of the late Claude William Bailey and Betty Ann Vaughn Bailey. Claude was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by...
Brothers in the Middle East
October 11, 1990 — The crisis in the Middle East casts a burden on all families who have loved ones involved, but for James and Bonnie Stoneberger of Luray, the burden is double. Two of their sons departed the states six days apart for active duty in Saudi Arabia with the U.S. Army.
Cletus ‘Calvin’ Gray Sr.
Cletus “Calvin” Gray Sr., 84, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1938, in Stanley and was a son of the late Cletus Daniel Gray Sr. and Laura Mae Pettit Gray. Calvin was a veteran of the United States Navy...
Plum runs for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns in homecoming victory over Bath
LURAY, Sept. 30 — This week Page Valley News awards a belated “Athlete of the Week” honor to Page County High School senior quarterback Hayden Plum, who rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 44-25 homecoming win over Bath County on Sept. 30.
Sheriff’s Office obtains felony warrant for arrest of man potentially linked to missing person case
LURAY, Oct. 11 — The Page County Sheriff’s Office issued an online post Tuesday morning announcing a felony warrant obtained for the arrest of Marcus Lee Lewis, who has now been identified as a “person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.”. Bradford was last...
