Page County, VA

Julia Belle Huffman Brumback

Age 92, Harrisonburg, Va. Julia Belle Huffman Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was born on April 27, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Robert D. Huffman and Margaret L. Clark Huffman. Julia was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Billy Ray Fletcher

Billy Ray Fletcher, 55, of Luray, died on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Front Royal and was a son of the late Francis E. Fletcher Sr. and Katherine Weaver Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher is survived by a brother, Francis Eugene Fletcher Jr. of Capon...
LURAY, VA
Claude Michael Bailey

Claude Michael Bailey, 70, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born on June 3, 1952, in Luray and was a son of the late Claude William Bailey and Betty Ann Vaughn Bailey. Claude was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by...
LURAY, VA
Brothers in the Middle East

October 11, 1990 — The crisis in the Middle East casts a burden on all families who have loved ones involved, but for James and Bonnie Stoneberger of Luray, the burden is double. Two of their sons departed the states six days apart for active duty in Saudi Arabia with the U.S. Army.
LURAY, VA
Cletus ‘Calvin’ Gray Sr.

Cletus “Calvin” Gray Sr., 84, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1938, in Stanley and was a son of the late Cletus Daniel Gray Sr. and Laura Mae Pettit Gray. Calvin was a veteran of the United States Navy...
STANLEY, VA

