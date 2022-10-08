Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual
The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
1011now.com
Nebraska College Football Scores (Sat., Oct. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college scores for October 8.
North Platte Telegraph
Rapid reaction: Nebraska defeats Rutgers 14-13
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers. Remember when Anthony Grant converted a fourth-and-2 on Nebraska's first scoring drive? That was a key turning point, writes Luke Mullin.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball alone in first place in the Big Ten after win at No. 24 Michigan
Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nebraska’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set win against Purdue on Saturday, means Nebraska is now alone in first...
North Platte Telegraph
Game notes: Vokolek delivers first Husker TD, Thompson battles after hits
During his Wednesday morning press conference, Mickey Joseph said the Nebraska staff wanted to get Travis Vokolek more involved against Rutgers. "Travis is a big part of this offense," Joseph said at the time. "I know we look for him to catch balls, but he's a great run blocker and he also helps pass protect. He's got a big role in this offense."
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense
Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game
Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek: 'obviously we made some adjustments at halftime'
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
North Platte Telegraph
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
North Platte Telegraph
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Blackshirts give Nebraska another win and first place in the West — for a night
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Last out of the tunnel to start the second half, Casey Thompson was the first Nebraska football player to take a full sprint up and down his own sideline, screaming in joy at line of Husker fans. Behind him, Marques Buford blew kisses as teammates danced...
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
