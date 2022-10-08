NATCHEZ — Rain is a good thing and not just because it makes corn or sweet music on a tin roof. Rain is a good thing because we badly need it here in Natchez. It is a good thing Wednesday has a high chance of showers with a 60 percent chance of precipitation and rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning before 8 a.m., so be careful on your way to work. There will be a calm wind becoming south by southwest around 5mph to 10mph in the afternoon. The temperature is a high of 83 and a low of 66 Wednesday night. More rain could be here Wednesday night with the chance of precipitation around 60 percent.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO