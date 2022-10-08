ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

By Allie Root
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfb2e_0iQvoX1N00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap.

Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 there will never truly be closure, but Stallworth’s conviction is one step closer to finding a sense of peace.

Timeline of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's kidnapping, murder

Watkins says their community is still grieving and that the ongoing trial has forced them to re-live those tragic memories.

“People are crying, and people are hurting,” said Watkins. “To have to go back through this all over again is just you know, the community is, you know, we’re a strong community, but it just, this right here took a toll on us.”

Watkins says neighbors have learned to rely on one another and watch out for each other’s children.

Some members of nearby communities, like Pastor Vicky Hamilton, have visited the neighborhood to provide for basic needs and offer encouragement.

“Just to help them not have to worry about the burden of that, but just concentrate on healing themselves and allowing God to come in and to heal them too because they were really broken and they haven’t gotten over it, but they are better,” said Hamilton.

Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

Watkins says they are working to provide more adult-supervised safe havens for their children. A newly refurbished pavilion for the neighborhood children will soon be named in honor of Cupcake.

He says they are moving forward with hope for healing.

“I pray that everyone will pray that the family would be able to, you know, cope with what’s going on until they are convicted,” said Watkins. “And they will never find closure, but they will feel a little bit better that those two will not be on the street anymore.”

Watkins says regardless of where you live, we must unite in watching out for one another and our youth.

Guest
2d ago

It’s hard for me read and hear the way they dispose of that baby was unseen of, I know it had to be a trial, but why? They are so guilty! Praying they God will heal the Land. My heart goes out to everyone who has lost a child, Amen

Reply(1)
14
Marie Haynes Bryant
1d ago

praying for the family and friends of this baby this touched the whole state she's Alabama baby fly high angle girl until we meet in heaven

Reply
7
Focused
1d ago

Whatever prison he goes too, I hope the inmates know what he did.

Reply
9
Vicky Hamilton
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
