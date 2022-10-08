ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart shares the wealth in win

By Scott Davidson
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
ELKHART — Coach Romison Saint-Louis has a smart gameplan when it comes to the deep and talented corps of playmakers that his Elkhart football team possesses.

Spread the wealth and keep the health is the tune that the first-year boss of the Lions adheres to.

It was a philosophy that was on full display Friday night as Elkhart topped Marian 35-0 in a Northern Indiana Conference clash at chilly Rice Field.

Five different Lions found the end zone as the hosts improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in NIC East-West Division play with the convincing win. Elkhart, which won its third straight game since a one-point home loss to Penn, rushed for 313 yards with four different players gaining at least 50 yards.

Marian, which dropped its third straight game, falls to 2-6 overall and goes to 1-3 in league action.

"Something that we truly believe in is that if guys earn the right they are going to see the field for us," said Saint-Louis of his balanced offensive attack featuring numerous guys. "Our focus is on staying healthy. We can't overwork one guy. The touches balance out."

Elkhart led 7-0 as Rodney Gates bolted in from 20 yards out late in the opening period after a blocked punt. gave the hosts the ball at the Marian 20. The Lions led 14-0 at halftime after Aalias Leonard scored from two yards out with 3:43 to play before intermission. Senior Leonard, despite not getting a carry until the second period, led his team with nine rushes for 92 yards on the night. Leonard entered the night with a team-high 612 yards rushing.

The Lions put the game away with three scores in the third period. Sophomore quarterback Quinn Rost tallied on a nifty 43-yard keeper to make it 21-0. Gavin Houser then scored on a two-yard run after a high snap over the Marian punter's head and a penalty for an illegal forward pass by the punter gave the Lions possession at the Marian 18 yard line. Jaiven Sharp capped the period with a 34-yard scoring dash on the final play of the quarter.

Saint-Louis watched his defense allow just 138 yards of total offense to the Knights.

"The film will tell me more, but I thought our guys defensively did a good job being disciplined," said Saint-Louis, a former assistant coach at Elkhart Memorial. "That was a big focus for us for tonight."

Saint-Louis, who was the Peru head coach prior to taking over for Josh Shattuck at Elkhart, did see his team commit a pair of turnovers and be flagged for seven penalties.

"We've struggled lately with multiple turnovers and that's something we have to fix quickly," noted Saint-Louis. "The penalties too. That's on me at the end of the day to get that fixed."

Marian coach Mike Davidson, whose program has won sectional and regional titles each of his first four years, saw improvement from his young group.

"It's not the result we want, but I thought we played better football across the board tonight than the last 2-3 weeks," said Davidson, now 43-18 in his fifth season. "Our defense played well, better. That's as physical as we have played.

"Their speed and athleticism caused us problems. But I thought our defense executed. I know they rushed for probably a couple hundred yards, but I did not think it was an easy couple of hundred."

Saint-Louis is excited to see his team play at New Prairie next week and then prepare for the Class 6A portion of the state tournament. The Cougars lost 21-0 at Penn Friday night to fall to 3-1 in the NIC as Penn moved to 4-0. Penn plays Adams next Friday night. The state tournament draw is Sunday night.

"I'm just excited to see our guys compete and have an opportunity to improve," said Saint-Louis of the regular-season finale next week. "I enjoy it when we compete like we can. The second half tonight, I enjoyed it."

Sharp had 66 yards rushing, Houser 61 and Rost 56 for the Lions.

Elkhart plays at New Prairie and Marian hosts Saint Joseph in regular-season finales next Friday night.

Marian00000

Elkhart7721035

E: Rodney Gates 20 yard run (Jeremiah Aguilera kick)

E: Alias Leonard 2 yard run (Edvin Wasta kick)

E: Quinn Rost 43 yard run (Wasta kick)

E: Gavin Houser 2 yard run (Wasta kick)

E: Jaiven Sharp 34 yard run (Wasta kick)

StatisticsMarianElkhart

First downs917

Yards rushing40313

Yards passing9836

Comp.-att.-int.13-26-05-9-1

Punts-yards3-383-34

Fumbles-lost11

Penalties-yards4-307-60

Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WARSAW, IN
valpo.life

#1StudentNWI: Wheeler High School student-led band takes on homecoming

The month of September for Wheeler High School (WHS) has always been known to be chaotic. Recently, WHS had its very own homecoming dance along with a homecoming game. Additionally, it had a homecoming tailgate where the popular, student-led local band, Low Ceiling, played and sold merchandise. Before the homecoming...
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wfft.com

Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
SOUTH BEND, IN
