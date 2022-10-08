Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon’s Son Said People Made ‘Too Big a Deal’ out of the Feud Between His Dad and Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney and John Lennon argued, but Lennon's son said it wasn't as bad as people have made it out to be.
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
RELATED PEOPLE
Janet Jackson Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Velvet Rope’ With Deluxe Edition
Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope. On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Depeche Mode’s David Gahan on How Co-Founder Andrew Fletcher’s Death Affected New Album, ‘Memento Mori’
This week, Depeche Mode’s two remaining members, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, announced that they will be releasing a new studio album, “Memento Mori,” in the spring and embarking on a brace of tour dates next year. The announcement was made just a few months after the death of co-founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher’s death in May, and the pair said the album, is a reflection on the fleeting nature of life. The tour also will be more intimate and play smaller venues than the ones the group, which first began playing stadiums in the 1980s, traditionally play. The day after the...
Hawkwind - We Are Looking In On You: "There’s plenty of life in the old bird yet!"
The space rock juggernaut rolls on with 13th live album.
Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Thailand’s Karma Sound Studios
Only one of the recording sessions for British hard-rock band Enter Shikari’s eight albums was interrupted by a monsoon. “The rain was falling the size of shotgun shells,” singer Rou Reynolds recalls of recording 2012’s A Flash Flood of Colour. “After that, all the bugs come out. One of us made the mistake of leaving the doors open to the kitchen area, and it was full of dragonflies.” That’s just another day at Karma Studios. In the 12 years since former Abbey Road Studios producer and Sony executive Chris Craker opened Karma on a two-acre plot in the Thai fishing village of...
Animal Collective Cancel 2022 European Tour
Animal Collective have canceled a European tour that was due to start next month. “[P]reparing for this tour we were looking at an economic reality that simply does not work and is not sustainable,” the band shared in a statement. “From inflation, to currency devaluation, to bloated shipping and transportation costs, and much much more, we simply could not make a budget for this tour that did not lose money even if everything went as well as it could.” Find Animal Collective’s full statement below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release
King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50. The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound. The standard edition of...
Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
Kurt Vile Joins Pavement to Perform “Zurich Is Stained”: Watch
Pavement are currently in the midst of their North American reunion tour, and, last night (October 5) in Philadelphia, the band was joined by Kurt Vile to perform the 1992 song “Zurich Is Stained.” Vile took Stephen Malkmus’ place on vocals, with Malkmus stepping back to perform the song on guitar. Video of the occasion was captured by Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings and later posted on Instagram. Check out some more footage below.
Jack White Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn: “She Was Like a Mother Figure to Me”
The country icon Loretta Lynn died today at 90 years old. Among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the legend was Jack White, her producer and collaborator on 2004’s Van Lear Rose. White posted a video remembering his friend, self-described mother figure, and the woman he regards as the best female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Watch the speech on Instagram and read his remarks below.
Phil Elverum Announces Online Songwriting Workshop
Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones) has announced “Music With Voice,” an online songwriting workshop that’s being presented through School of Song. It’s being taught online via Zoom across four Sundays: October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Pacific. Each session will feature a lecture and live Q&A; there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions with peer review. Enrollment costs $120, and a discount is offered to those who sign up with friends. Sign up here, and read his comments on the course below.
Richard Dawson Announces Album, Shares Trailer for New Film: Watch
Richard Dawson has announced a new album: The Ruby Cord is out November 18 via Domino subsidiary Weird World. The album is billed as the final installment in a trilogy that began with Dawson’s 2017 album Peasant and its 2019 follow-up, which is titled 2020. Ahead of the full release, the English songwriter has shared a trailer for a film set to the opening track, a 41-minute song called “The Hermit.” The full film will screen in some UK cinemas later this year.
Vintage Photos of the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, and More From Meet Me in the Bathroom
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0