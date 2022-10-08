ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'It’s hard to sleep': Rally held for Phoenix man shot and killed by police

PHOENIX — A few dozen people gathered in a Phoenix park demanding action against the Phoenix Police Department after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Ali Osman last month. Family and friends of Osman met Sunday at Eastlake Park in central Phoenix. On Sept. 24 Osman was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers for reportedly throwing rocks at two officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Government
12 News

Firefighters kept busy battling 3 structure fires in Phoenix Thursday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters had their hands full Thursday night battling three massive fires across the city. Crews responded to a third-alarm fire around 7 p.m. in the area of Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue. Firefighters said crews were able to contain the blaze shortly after 8 p.m. At least 80 people were displaced, and an adult male was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pedestrian struck by truck during hit-and-run in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — One person is in the hospital after being struck by a truck during a hit-and-run in Mesa on Sunday night. A witness called saying a hit-and-run had occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Crimson roads between a truck and a pedestrian, the Mesa Police Department said.
MESA, AZ
#Residents
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

80 people displaced after large fire breaks out at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews say 80 people will be displaced after huge apartment fire broke out in north Phoenix on Thursday evening. The flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, north of Dunlap Avenue. One man had minor burns, firefighters said. Residents will be taken to temporary housing, but it’s still unknown what sparked the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'

PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators

Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
thisistucson.com

What to eat in Phoenix, as suggested by our former food writer Andi Berlin

I’m a die-hard Tucsonan. While I would never live in Phoenix, I acknowledge that Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country. More people means more of everything: traffic, sprawl, chain restaurants, yes, but also a bigger airport and concert venues, and more food options. As Tucsonans, we have the option to take advantage of these resources on a weekend trip — and then we get to come home.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

