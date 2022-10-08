MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.

