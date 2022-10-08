Read full article on original website
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina Andras
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Did you see smoke this afternoon? Phoenix fire crews extinguish third-alarm junkyard fire Sunday afternoon
PHOENIX — Did you see smoke this afternoon in north Phoenix?. Phoenix fire crews extinguished a 3rd alarm fire at a junkyard around 1 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in the area of 11th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, north of Loop 101. Crews arrived on the scene and...
KTAR.com
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
'It’s hard to sleep': Rally held for Phoenix man shot and killed by police
PHOENIX — A few dozen people gathered in a Phoenix park demanding action against the Phoenix Police Department after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Ali Osman last month. Family and friends of Osman met Sunday at Eastlake Park in central Phoenix. On Sept. 24 Osman was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers for reportedly throwing rocks at two officers.
Woman dies after being shot while riding in car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman is dead after the car she was in was shot at early Monday morning, Phoenix police said. According to police, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road just after midnight. When officers arrived, they learned a woman had...
Firefighters kept busy battling 3 structure fires in Phoenix Thursday night
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters had their hands full Thursday night battling three massive fires across the city. Crews responded to a third-alarm fire around 7 p.m. in the area of Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue. Firefighters said crews were able to contain the blaze shortly after 8 p.m. At least 80 people were displaced, and an adult male was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
80 people left without a home due to massive Phoenix apartment fire
The fire that broke out on the night of Oct. 6 torched several homes, and officials have yet to determine a cause for the fire. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Pedestrian struck by truck during hit-and-run in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — One person is in the hospital after being struck by a truck during a hit-and-run in Mesa on Sunday night. A witness called saying a hit-and-run had occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Crimson roads between a truck and a pedestrian, the Mesa Police Department said.
Police: Dump truck strikes 75-year-old woman crossing Tolleson roadway
TOLLESON, Ariz. — A 75-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a dump truck while she crossed a Tolleson roadway with a 3-year-old child, Tolleson police said. The truck was reportedly heading west on Baden Street and had come to a stop at a stop sign at 93rd Avenue.
momcollective.com
3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix
Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
AZFamily
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
AZFamily
80 people displaced after large fire breaks out at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews say 80 people will be displaced after huge apartment fire broke out in north Phoenix on Thursday evening. The flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, north of Dunlap Avenue. One man had minor burns, firefighters said. Residents will be taken to temporary housing, but it’s still unknown what sparked the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Westbound US-60 traffic in Mesa flows once again after crash involving a pedestrian
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound traffic came to a crawl on US-60 in Mesa at Val Vista Drive Saturday afternoon following a crash, but it's flowing once again. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was between three cars and a person on the freeway. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
AZFamily
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'
PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
AZFamily
Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
AZFamily
Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
thisistucson.com
What to eat in Phoenix, as suggested by our former food writer Andi Berlin
I’m a die-hard Tucsonan. While I would never live in Phoenix, I acknowledge that Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country. More people means more of everything: traffic, sprawl, chain restaurants, yes, but also a bigger airport and concert venues, and more food options. As Tucsonans, we have the option to take advantage of these resources on a weekend trip — and then we get to come home.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 7-10
PHOENIX - Some good news for Phoenix-area drivers this weekend – there are no major closures going into effect. However, there will be some restrictions on ramps and frontage roads:. US 60. The eastbound US 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 Price freeway will remain closed until Oct....
12 News
