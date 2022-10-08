ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Tide escapes with 24-20 win over Texas A&M

It was no thing of beauty. But a win's a win, especially in the SEC. And Alabama will take the 24-20 win Saturday night over Texas A&M and move on to Rocky Top. "Honestly I'd be lying to you if I told you I was happy," cornerback Terrion Arnold said. "When we came into the locker room I felt like this is the only place in the country where games like this you don't actually feel like you won."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ABC 33/40 News

Student hit by car while walking near Sylacauga High School

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Sylacauga High School student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while walking near the school Monday afternoon. The Sylacauga Police Department said the incident happened while the student, a band member, was walking in a crosswalk at 6th and Norton Avenue.
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Young's status for Tennessee game unclear

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's status for Saturday's game at Tennessee is unclear as the Tide begins work on the 6th-ranked Volunteers. “Hopefully we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week,” Tide Coach Nick Saban said Monday. “But this is something where nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the fire began in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue SW. The fire department reported the fire was under control just after 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Firefighter injured while battling large house fire near Eastlake

A firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Orlando Reynolds. Crews were on scene of a heavy fire with smoke at a one story house in the 6900 block of Division Avenue in Birmingham. The fire was under control just before 1 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fatal crash closes I-59NB at I-20 interchange

Rescue crews responded the scene of a fatal crash on a Birmingham interstate. The crash happened just before Noon Tuesday at the I-59NB to I-20WB interchange. A car and an 18-wheeler are involved in the crash. The driver of the car was pronounced dead and a passenger was taken to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Drivers hopeful Highway 261 widening project alleviates traffic

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People in Shelby County who drive through Highway 261 are hoping the widening project will alleviate the traffic issues. ALDOT will pay for half of the 40 million dollar project. Shelby County, Helena, Hoover and Pelham are also contributing. There is no timeline for...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with arson after fire at Pelham business

PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested after a fire at a Pelham business was ruled arson on Saturday, October 1. The Pelham Police Department said Carl Richter was charged first degree arson after a fire at TriGreen Equipment. Police said surveillance video captured the crime and revealed...
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

21-year-old shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham

A 21-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday morning in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr. of Center Point was shot at 1:30 A.M. in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was found sitting inside a vehicle. Silliman died at the scene. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Railroad Park

A bicyclist died Sunday night after being hit by a motor vehicle near Railroad Park. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the unidentified man was hit at approximately 7:20 P.M. near 1st Avenue South and 18th Street South. He died at UAB Hospital a short time later. The driver of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after cars stolen from Pelham dealership

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested after two cars were stolen from a Pelham car dealership Sunday. The Calera Police Department said it was made aware of the thefts and set up a patrol unit on Interstate 65. Police said the vehicles were spotted traveling southbound. More...
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body found in burned car at Birmingham apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was found inside a burned car at an apartment complex. Officers and firefighters were called to the complex in the 3000 block of Avenue S at approximately 10:30 Sunday night. The coroner says there had been reports of gunfire in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man suspected in burglaries nationwide charged in attempted burglary at Greystone home

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man suspected in multiple property crimes across the country was charged in a burglary that happened at a Hoover home early last year. The Hoover Police Department said 35-year-old Diego Hernan Reyes Bahamondes, of Los Angeles, California, was charged with attempted second-degree burglary for the incident in the Greystone community.
HOOVER, AL

