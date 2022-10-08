Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's status for Saturday's game at Tennessee is unclear as the Tide begins work on the 6th-ranked Volunteers. “Hopefully we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week,” Tide Coach Nick Saban said Monday. “But this is something where nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses.”

