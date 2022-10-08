Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Tide escapes with 24-20 win over Texas A&M
It was no thing of beauty. But a win's a win, especially in the SEC. And Alabama will take the 24-20 win Saturday night over Texas A&M and move on to Rocky Top. "Honestly I'd be lying to you if I told you I was happy," cornerback Terrion Arnold said. "When we came into the locker room I felt like this is the only place in the country where games like this you don't actually feel like you won."
ABC 33/40 News
Student hit by car while walking near Sylacauga High School
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Sylacauga High School student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while walking near the school Monday afternoon. The Sylacauga Police Department said the incident happened while the student, a band member, was walking in a crosswalk at 6th and Norton Avenue.
ABC 33/40 News
Young's status for Tennessee game unclear
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's status for Saturday's game at Tennessee is unclear as the Tide begins work on the 6th-ranked Volunteers. “Hopefully we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week,” Tide Coach Nick Saban said Monday. “But this is something where nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses.”
ABC 33/40 News
Legion drops more points as late goal gives San Antonio victory on the road
Birmingham has had several opportunities to secure a spot in the top four of the USL Championship's Eastern Conference which would clinch the club's first ever home playoff game at Protective Stadium. However, the Legion has now matched its worst six-match run of the season, grabbing just one victory since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Pink Up the Pace 5K, 1-Mile Dolly Dash Fun Run set for October 23 in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1-Mile Dolly Dash Fun Run presented by Vulcan Materials Company are set for Sunday, October 23 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. The events, brought to by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama,...
ABC 33/40 News
Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the fire began in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue SW. The fire department reported the fire was under control just after 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
ABC 33/40 News
Firefighter injured while battling large house fire near Eastlake
A firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Orlando Reynolds. Crews were on scene of a heavy fire with smoke at a one story house in the 6900 block of Division Avenue in Birmingham. The fire was under control just before 1 a.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Fatal crash closes I-59NB at I-20 interchange
Rescue crews responded the scene of a fatal crash on a Birmingham interstate. The crash happened just before Noon Tuesday at the I-59NB to I-20WB interchange. A car and an 18-wheeler are involved in the crash. The driver of the car was pronounced dead and a passenger was taken to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Drivers hopeful Highway 261 widening project alleviates traffic
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People in Shelby County who drive through Highway 261 are hoping the widening project will alleviate the traffic issues. ALDOT will pay for half of the 40 million dollar project. Shelby County, Helena, Hoover and Pelham are also contributing. There is no timeline for...
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged with arson after fire at Pelham business
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested after a fire at a Pelham business was ruled arson on Saturday, October 1. The Pelham Police Department said Carl Richter was charged first degree arson after a fire at TriGreen Equipment. Police said surveillance video captured the crime and revealed...
ABC 33/40 News
21-year-old shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham
A 21-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday morning in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr. of Center Point was shot at 1:30 A.M. in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was found sitting inside a vehicle. Silliman died at the scene. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Railroad Park
A bicyclist died Sunday night after being hit by a motor vehicle near Railroad Park. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the unidentified man was hit at approximately 7:20 P.M. near 1st Avenue South and 18th Street South. He died at UAB Hospital a short time later. The driver of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after cars stolen from Pelham dealership
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested after two cars were stolen from a Pelham car dealership Sunday. The Calera Police Department said it was made aware of the thefts and set up a patrol unit on Interstate 65. Police said the vehicles were spotted traveling southbound. More...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in burned car at Birmingham apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was found inside a burned car at an apartment complex. Officers and firefighters were called to the complex in the 3000 block of Avenue S at approximately 10:30 Sunday night. The coroner says there had been reports of gunfire in the...
ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in burglaries nationwide charged in attempted burglary at Greystone home
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man suspected in multiple property crimes across the country was charged in a burglary that happened at a Hoover home early last year. The Hoover Police Department said 35-year-old Diego Hernan Reyes Bahamondes, of Los Angeles, California, was charged with attempted second-degree burglary for the incident in the Greystone community.
ABC 33/40 News
Kentuck Festival of the Arts and Native American Festival back in full swing post pandemic
Two years after the start of the pandemic, two well-known west Alabama festivals are back in full effect. The Kentuck Festival of the Arts 51st event will be held in Northport, AL and feature art from over 270 artists from across the country. Marketing Manager for the Kentucky Art Center,...
ABC 33/40 News
Restaurants and customers complain 'predatory towing' unfair and driving away business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Downtown Birmingham is thriving post-COVID. But nothing ruins a night out like having your car towed. And after a recent shooting at a tow lot, we're hearing from viewers upset by what they call 'predatory towing.'. We spent several hours downtown mostly around the Second...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman charged with interference with custody after barricading inside with children
One woman was charged with felony interference with custody after an incident Sunday which involved barricading herself in a back bedroom with two children, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Police said officers were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa complex on 31st Street just before noon. Two residents who...
Comments / 0