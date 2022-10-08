ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇

RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
RICHMOND, TX
Houston Morphs Into a Las Vegas Worthy Scene With a $950,000 Night Full of Showgirls, Glitz and Fake Elvis

Ginni & Jason Endecott, Children's Museum Houston board chair, at the museum Viva La Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design) On this rare night, the guests out glittered the giant disco ball that swirled above the merry throng of 500 that landed in the Corinthian for the annual Children’s Museum Houston gala themed “Viva Las Vegas.” Men and women both took quite seriously the invitation to dress it up Vegas style.
HOUSTON, TX
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX
New local film highlights Houston's bustling production business

HOUSTON - A new film, that was shot completely in Houston, is about to be released on streaming services. From big budget productions, commercials, passion projects, and documentaries, it's hard to quantify how many of these film projects are available to watch. But far from the Hollywood studios, we might typically think oF creative Houstonians are very busy.
HOUSTON, TX
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power

The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
HOUSTON, TX
Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
HOUSTON, TX
Honor Society Coffee Co. opens Tomball shop

Honor Society Coffee is the latest addition to Tomball's expanding food and beverage scene. Coffee aficionados will love their delicious roasts and full menu of caffeinated creations. Check out the Nitro brew on tap and just in time for the Astros' post season run, the "Orange Crush" is a must try. @honorsocietycoffeeco.
TOMBALL, TX
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery

A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
HOUSTON, TX
Actress returns to Houston to star in new film

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
HOUSTON, TX
What was that loud boom?

The Pasadena Police Department conducted a bombing exercise at the Pasadena police range. The range is located at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road. The exercise consisted of six detonations that were heard around the area. The Pasadena Police Department conducted the bombing exercise around 2 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.
PASADENA, TX
Famed “Darth Vader” house on the market again in Houston

One of the most famous houses in Texas has returned to the market for the lofty price of $3.7 million. Nicknamed the “Darth Vader House” for its fortress-like exterior, this huge fully renovated single-family home is listed by The Nicole Handy Team of Braden Real Estate Group. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich

Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
HOUSTON, TX
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
HOUSTON, TX

