Georgia turnout funding falters after boosting Democrats in 2020
The get-out-the-vote infrastructure that turned Georgia blue two years ago is short on the cash from donors that made it possible, according to its leaders. The phalanx of nonprofits that knocked on 10 million doors in the state in 2020 is likely to hit fewer than 4 million by November, according to Greg Speed, president of America Votes, a national group that coordinates and steers funding to turnout efforts. America Votes said it will spend less than $20 million in Georgia this year, half of what it spent two years ago.
Both of Georgia’s Secretary of State candidates defend voting rights, but they differ on what that means
Georgia Secretary of State candidates Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat Bee Nguyen both claim to be strong defenders of voting rights for Georgians, though they hold starkly different visions about how to protect the state’s elections. One of the Secretary of State’s main jobs is to administer elections. During...
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number. The program is run by the...
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
The Road to November: Georgia gubernatorial candidates spar during recent forum
Republican incumbent Brian Kemp continues to hold a lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Both appeared at a candidate forum at Clark Atlanta University this week.
Georgia’s SAT scores beat the national average for the 5th year in a row
The Scoop: For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT — specifically, Georgia public school students recorded a mean score of 1052, which is 24 points higher than the national average for public school students of 1028.
Wawa Is Heading To Georgia
Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
Wawa Is Making Moves to Open in Georgia
Popular northeastern convenience store chain Wawa plans to open a location in Georgia by 2024. After finding success with new locations in Florida, the company announced Wednesday that Georgia is the next target for further expansion into the Southeast. For Northeasterners now living in Georgia and Atlanta who miss those...
Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
Secretary of Defense signs off on Naming Commission recommendations including Fort Benning
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The U.S. Secretary of Defense has signed off on the recommendation of an independent commission to rename United States military installations that honor confederate officers. Georgia’s Fort Benning is among the nine installations included on the list. Military.com reports Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the Naming Commission’s recommendations on Oct. […]
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
OPINION: One-time payouts to poor Georgians won’t solve the problem of poverty
One-time payments are a temporary remedy to help families in need, but those payments won’t do much to combat poverty in the long-term, according to policy experts.
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
