Georgia State

recordpatriot.com

Georgia turnout funding falters after boosting Democrats in 2020

The get-out-the-vote infrastructure that turned Georgia blue two years ago is short on the cash from donors that made it possible, according to its leaders. The phalanx of nonprofits that knocked on 10 million doors in the state in 2020 is likely to hit fewer than 4 million by November, according to Greg Speed, president of America Votes, a national group that coordinates and steers funding to turnout efforts. America Votes said it will spend less than $20 million in Georgia this year, half of what it spent two years ago.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
WXIA 11 Alive

A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily South

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
Eater

Wawa Is Making Moves to Open in Georgia

Popular northeastern convenience store chain Wawa plans to open a location in Georgia by 2024. After finding success with new locations in Florida, the company announced Wednesday that Georgia is the next target for further expansion into the Southeast. For Northeasterners now living in Georgia and Atlanta who miss those...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now

Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Secretary of Defense signs off on Naming Commission recommendations including Fort Benning

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The U.S. Secretary of Defense has signed off on the recommendation of an independent commission to rename United States military installations that honor confederate officers. Georgia’s Fort Benning is among the nine installations included on the list. Military.com reports Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the Naming Commission’s recommendations on Oct. […]
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA

