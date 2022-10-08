Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A slow night for Arch Manning and Newman was saved with a clutch play late vs. Belle Chasse
It was a slow night for Arch Manning and the Newman offense, but the Greenies stepped up in crunch time Friday night in their nondistrict win at Belle Chasse. Manning found Saint Villere open over the middle of the field, and the senior receiver outraced the defense to the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown with 2:12 remaining, giving the Greenies the go-ahead touchdown in a 23-20 win.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin-Jesuit turned into the ultimate defensive battle. Here's how it was decided.
There are no style points awarded in Catholic League football, but defense certainly goes a long way. Witness Brother Martin, whose defense limited Jesuit to 9 yards rushing and no touchdowns in securing a 7-3 District 9-5A victory against the Blue Jays on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Brother...
Before David Robinson Jr. was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football
Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who was in Uptown first, Loyola or Tulane?
How did Loyola and Tulane universities end up next to each other on St. Charles Avenue? Which of them was there first?. Tulane got there first, but both universities began downtown — Loyola as the College of the Immaculate Conception and Tulane as the Medical College of Louisiana. Both moved to St. Charles Avenue more than a century ago.
NOLA.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
Eater
A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
nypressnews.com
Low water levels on the Mississippi prevent Viking river cruise from finishing its voyage
Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the grounding and early cancellation of a Viking river cruise on Wednesday and snarled river traffic in both directions. The Viking cruise, originally planned to launch from New Orleans, had to set sail from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead. Barges have become a...
NOLA.com
In grip of national nursing shortage, new LSU program seeks to help reverse the trend
Facing a nursing shortage that is even more acute in rural and underserved areas, LSU Health New Orleans has received a $3 million federal grant to create a new program to bolster the number of nurses in Louisiana and four other states. The grant, which is one of 10 awarded...
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wgno.com
These proud puppies belong to Zion Williamson
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day. And its picture made on school picture day. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025. And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year. The people on...
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
WDSU
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
NOLA.com
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast
Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
Military wife moves to New Orleans with husband & her other ‘loves’
The Orchid Lady Grows Good Stuff
NOLA.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
