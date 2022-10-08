ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

A slow night for Arch Manning and Newman was saved with a clutch play late vs. Belle Chasse

It was a slow night for Arch Manning and the Newman offense, but the Greenies stepped up in crunch time Friday night in their nondistrict win at Belle Chasse. Manning found Saint Villere open over the middle of the field, and the senior receiver outraced the defense to the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown with 2:12 remaining, giving the Greenies the go-ahead touchdown in a 23-20 win.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who was in Uptown first, Loyola or Tulane?

How did Loyola and Tulane universities end up next to each other on St. Charles Avenue? Which of them was there first?. Tulane got there first, but both universities began downtown — Loyola as the College of the Immaculate Conception and Tulane as the Medical College of Louisiana. Both moved to St. Charles Avenue more than a century ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
Mandeville, LA
Football
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Mandeville, LA
Sports
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Spartans
Eater

A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wgno.com

These proud puppies belong to Zion Williamson

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day. And its picture made on school picture day. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025. And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year. The people on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast

Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
EMPIRE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy