Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC
Cat-ch The Cream In Stage 4: Big Eyes Coin And Kitty Inu Have The Cat Mascots That Are Ruling The Dog-Dominated Meme Crypto Space
Dogs dominating the crypto world seem like folklore in ancient history now. Dogecoin (DOGE), being the pioneer in meme tokens, did have a good run with a market capitalisation of $81B in May 2021. It is certainly Elon Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency, but for how long?. Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen...
PETS・
NEWSBTC
What to Expect from DOGE and IMPT Price? Both are likely to hit $0.5 by 2023
The crypto market may be in a bit of a lull, but there are tentative signs that it is going to break out of its rut and move onto a bullish path. While major tokens are currently far from their all-time highs, some altcoins are proving to be extremely promising, bucking the trend with strong indicators of growth in the short term.
RELATED PEOPLE
NEWSBTC
FINPR Starts Offering Crypto Influencer Services on Twitter
FINPR Agency expands the list of its marketing services for blockchain startups by offering crypto influencer services on Twitter. From now on, FINPR, one of the leading blockchain PR agencies, will offer 160+ placement options (tweets, retweets, quotes) from 80+ trusted and well-known Twitter crypto influencers. “Majority of crypto companies...
NEWSBTC
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?
The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside. At the time of writing, the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
No Pivot In Sight: Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Strengthens
Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Plunge To $1,150 On The Horizon As Bulls Show Weak Hands
Ethereum declined below the $1,300 support against the US Dollar. ETH is showing bearish signs and there is a risk of a more losses towards $1,200 or even $1,150. Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Can MetaCryp Become The Next Big Play-to-Earn Token After Axie Infinity And Decentraland?
The concept of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games has been modified over time, thanks to the advent of NFTs and the metaverse. With the massive success of the crypto gaming sector, MetaCryp (MTCR), a new cryptocurrency, aims to be the next big Play-to-Earn token. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whale Ratio Surges As Leverage Remains High
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whale ratio has surged up recently, as leverage in the market has remained around an all-time high value. Both Bitcoin Whale And Leverage Ratios Are Around ATHs Right Now. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC investors are involved in some...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Supply In Profit Continues Decline, But Still Not At Historical Bottom Zone
Data shows the Bitcoin supply in profit has continued its decline, but the metric has still not reached levels as low as the previous bear market bottoms. Around 50% Of The Bitcoin Supply Is In Profit At The Moment. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the current profitability...
NEWSBTC
Cosmos (ATOM) Leads Gains Among Top Coins
Despite being down 2.74% as of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) still leads gains among top coins in the past week. The internet of blockchains has had its fair share of roses and thorns during the week. However, data from CoinMarketCap shows that ATOM has enjoyed several peaks and is still trading in the green.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Kicks Off the Week In Red, What Fueled The Crash?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways as October marches on, and the cryptocurrency experiences downside volatility. On low timeframes, the sentiment in the market is neutral with upticks towards the bullish side, but on higher timeframes, BTC has been stuck in the same range for months. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Despite Market Uncertainty
Despite facing uncertain conditions, Chainlink (LINK) has displayed a remarkable performance in the last seven days. The cryptocurrency went from $7.05 to testing its $7.9 resistance but failed. However, it left traders and investors with decent profits along the way. Plus, some analysts are hopeful Chainlink may finally break into...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
NEWSBTC
Will New Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin have as much Market Potential as Solana and Algorand upon Launch?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new cryptocurrencies currently creating a buzz in the fourth stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seeking entry into the cryptocurrency market to disrupt the meme coin sector with unique offerings. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) already exhibiting signs of...
Comments / 0