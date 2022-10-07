Read full article on original website
HanginLikeLooseTeeth
2d ago
Any hippie who thinks “banning” guns is the answer, isn’t walking Little 5 Points in ATL at 1am now are they? And just to put reality in your head, no one, not a single soul, is handing their peace-keeper over to any government official.
Reply
4
The Cherokee Mick
1d ago
no debate, Woke virtue signaling weaklings took the ball home cause they were picked last. Theres no debate just mockery and laughter. No one bought tix, look at the sales the day of cancellation. Just 5 seconds of research could of told ya that.
Reply
4
Tl60
2d ago
I must have missed the actual statement from the organizers saying that was the reason they cancelled?Thugs don't care if you say no weapons. It just gives them more incentive to get the low hanging fruit.
Reply
3
Related
cohaitungchi.com
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
First Atlanta Pride event since 2019 sees huge crowds
ATLANTA — Thousands gathered at Piedmont Park on Saturday for the first Atlanta Pride in three years. After a pause for the pandemic, crowds were anxious to return to the celebration. “It feels amazing to be back and to be proud of who we are and just to be...
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Common is looking for 'leadership that is for the people' in Atlanta
Stopping by local Atlanta eatery Slutty Vegan to talk all things voting with V-103 and Audacy’s Jay Tek, Common discussed the importance of mid-term elections and his support for Stacey Abrams.
myasbn.com
7 LGBTQ-Owned Atlanta Businesses to Support During Pride Weekend
Pride weekend is coming up in Atlanta, and what better way to celebrate than by patronizing some of the best LGBTQ–owned businesses in the area. We’ve brought you a list of seven of the best LGBTQ businesses in the Atlanta area so that no matter how you choose to celebrate Pride Weekend, there is something for you here. Hungry? We’ve got that covered with sweet treats, handcrafted pizza, and the best tacos in the region. Thirsty? Stop by one of Atlanta’s world-famous gay bars or grab a specialty coffee. Looking for a good book? We’ve got that too, with the oldest feminist bookstore in the South.
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
wabe.org
Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
atlantahomesmag.com
Summerhill’s Scene
Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
Record-setting number of guns being found at Atlanta airport, TSA says
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is first in the nation in a category that many travelers might not want to hear -- guns confiscated by TSA. The Transportation Security Administration has discovered 342 firearms from passengers at different security checkpoints around the airport as of Oct. 7 at the Atlanta airport in 2022. That would make them first in the country, ahead of Dallas Forth-Worth who has confiscated 299, a TSA official said.
Comments / 5