ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 5

HanginLikeLooseTeeth
2d ago

Any hippie who thinks “banning” guns is the answer, isn’t walking Little 5 Points in ATL at 1am now are they? And just to put reality in your head, no one, not a single soul, is handing their peace-keeper over to any government official.

Reply
4
The Cherokee Mick
1d ago

no debate, Woke virtue signaling weaklings took the ball home cause they were picked last. Theres no debate just mockery and laughter. No one bought tix, look at the sales the day of cancellation. Just 5 seconds of research could of told ya that.

Reply
4
Tl60
2d ago

I must have missed the actual statement from the organizers saying that was the reason they cancelled?Thugs don't care if you say no weapons. It just gives them more incentive to get the low hanging fruit.

Reply
3
Related
cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

7 LGBTQ-Owned Atlanta Businesses to Support During Pride Weekend

Pride weekend is coming up in Atlanta, and what better way to celebrate than by patronizing some of the best LGBTQ–owned businesses in the area. We’ve brought you a list of seven of the best LGBTQ businesses in the Atlanta area so that no matter how you choose to celebrate Pride Weekend, there is something for you here. Hungry? We’ve got that covered with sweet treats, handcrafted pizza, and the best tacos in the region. Thirsty? Stop by one of Atlanta’s world-famous gay bars or grab a specialty coffee. Looking for a good book? We’ve got that too, with the oldest feminist bookstore in the South.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Midtown#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Laws
fox5atlanta.com

Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now

Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantahomesmag.com

Summerhill’s Scene

Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Record-setting number of guns being found at Atlanta airport, TSA says

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is first in the nation in a category that many travelers might not want to hear -- guns confiscated by TSA. The Transportation Security Administration has discovered 342 firearms from passengers at different security checkpoints around the airport as of Oct. 7 at the Atlanta airport in 2022. That would make them first in the country, ahead of Dallas Forth-Worth who has confiscated 299, a TSA official said.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy