psychologytoday.com
Assertive Communication: Required in All OCD Marriages
Trust is a key element of good communication in relationships. It transcends actions, discussions, and behaviors. Partners must value themselves and each other to improve the quality of communication in the marriage. Couples who work on having each partner’s voice expressed and received in a safe space will likely enjoy...
Small acts of kindness can change a life
I regularly hear people complain that today we live in a society that is rude, indifferent to the needs of others, and self-centered. To prove their point, they cite people interrupting someone else who is speaking, drivers that cut in front of others, youth unwilling to step off the sidewalk to let elderly people pass by, shoppers leaving their shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot instead of returning it, throwing their garbage out of their car window, disrespect for others, and adults who talk extremely loud in a public place like a restaurant or during a show and ruining the ambiance for others.
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
Trust helps relationships continue
Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:
