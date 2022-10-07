I regularly hear people complain that today we live in a society that is rude, indifferent to the needs of others, and self-centered. To prove their point, they cite people interrupting someone else who is speaking, drivers that cut in front of others, youth unwilling to step off the sidewalk to let elderly people pass by, shoppers leaving their shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot instead of returning it, throwing their garbage out of their car window, disrespect for others, and adults who talk extremely loud in a public place like a restaurant or during a show and ruining the ambiance for others.

