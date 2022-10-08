Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 90% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. The latest weather report by the 45th Weather Squadron shows weather conditions will be 90-percent favorable on...
spacecoastdaily.com
HOT OFF THE PRESS! October 10, 2022 Space Coast Daily News – Brevard County’s Best Newspaper
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Daily, Brevard’s leading local news and information source, is proud to present its newest member of the SCD family of outstanding multimedia products. Featuring some of the best and long-standing journalists and multimedia producers in our community, Space Coast Daily has established...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
spacecoastdaily.com
Champions’ Round: Health First Golf Classic Tops Old Record, Aging Services is Beneficiary of Historic Fundraiser
The Health First Golf Classic raised a record amount at this year’s event on Monday at the Suntree Country Club: $384,000. All proceeds go to Health First’s Aging Services, which began and operates the area’s only Memory Disorders Clinic and Center for Family Caregivers, among other innovative programs.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Boys & Girls Clubs’ ‘Faces of the Future’ Breakfast is Back Live and In Person, Set For Oct. 19 in Cocoa
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Brevard County Branches’ most meaningful annual event, the Faces of the Future breakfast, takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Space Coast Convention Center. This event is FREE to attendees and includes 200 key community and business leaders from around Brevard County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Honors Longtime Volunteer Peg Rutledge With VCOP Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized longtime volunteer Peg Rutledge with October’s VCOP Spotlight. When you have five members of law enforcement in your family, it gets in your blood, so to speak. That’s why volunteering for the Palm Bay...
spacecoastdaily.com
Mims Teen Critically Injured After Shooting on Cypress Avenue, Suspect Wanted
BREVARD COUNTY • MIMS, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in Mims. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Cypress Avenue around 9 p.m. in about a report of a shooting in the area. When deputies arrived, they...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Damien Bernard Robertson ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 42-year-old Damien Bernard Robertson BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Robertson is wanted for multiple warrants including failure to appear in reference to the grand theft of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Residents Can Apply for FEMA Federal Disaster Assistance for Losses From Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County residents may now apply for federal disaster assistance for losses resulting from Hurricane Ian. To be eligible for federal aid under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Hurricane Ian.
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Lenora Evette West
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect Lenora Evette West in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives.”. West has a warrant for violation of probation in reference to the sale, manufacture, or delivery of cocaine. She was last seen in the Titusville...
spacecoastdaily.com
Dorothea Johanna Petermann ‘Petey’ Norton, 86, of Rockledge, Passed Away Sept. 26
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Dorothea Johanna Petermann “Petey” Norton, age 86, of Rockledge, Florida, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rockledge Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her caring family. Petey was just a week away from celebrating her 87th birthday. She was a longtime resident...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, Passed away Monday, Oct. 3 at Parrish Medical Center
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, formally Pineville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville Florida. She was surrounded the last week of her life by all five of her children and many of her grandchildren who loved her immensely.
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College to Host STEM Career Day, Job Fair on October 26
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) career day and job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Palm Bay Campus. Participants will have the chance to tour STEM classrooms and labs, observing...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Volleyball Defeats Indian River State College in Four Sets
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball team defeated Indian River State College in a Suncoast Conference match Saturday on the road. The Titans, who improved to 13-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference with the win, lost the first set...
Comments / 0