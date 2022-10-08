ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

13-year-old hurt in overnight drive-by shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a suspect they say shot a 13-year-old in a drive-by overnight in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating Monday's incident by Ezra Church Drive. They said a shooter likely got out of the car and shot into a house where several adults were.
The Georgia Sun

Marietta man dies in fatal collision on Cobb Parkway

MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m. According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.
MARIETTA, GA
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
