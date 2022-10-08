MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m. According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.

