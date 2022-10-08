Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Crash shuts down busy downtown street after nearby shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that has shut down a busy part of downtown. There is an active scene and large police presence at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the crash is related to a shooting at...
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
WXIA 11 Alive
Carjacking turned shooting at busy downtown Atlanta intersection, police say
It happened at Ted Turner Drive. Atlanta Police say this incident started as a carjacking.
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
DeKalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman. The crash happened on Gresham Road and I-20 at 7:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Explosion at Fairburn tire shop lands 1 in the hospital, officials say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion inside a tire shop that left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon. An explosion inside Fairburn Tire on SW Broad St. caused the building to catch on fire, officials confirmed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
35-Year-Old Lamar Stegall Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Atlanta, GA)
On Saturday evening, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man who attempted to flee from the troopers. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in woman’s death at Gwinnett construction site turns himself in
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County is now in custody. Police said on Friday they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. Police identified the victim as Breana Rogers.
13-year-old hurt in overnight drive-by shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a suspect they say shot a 13-year-old in a drive-by overnight in northwest Atlanta. Police were investigating Monday's incident by Ezra Church Drive. They said a shooter likely got out of the car and shot into a house where several adults were.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County boy, 11, dies in Texas crash while traveling for vacation; sister, 16, fighting for her life
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old Clayton County boy died in a Texas crash Sunday, according to authorities. Family says they were on their way to enjoy fall break when a car cut them off, leaving the boy dead and his 16-year-old sister to fight for life. It's not clear if she'll walk again.
2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marietta man dies in fatal collision on Cobb Parkway
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m. According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.
13-year-old shot after shots fired into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person who drove by a home in Northwest Atlanta and opened fire. A bullet hit a 13 year-old boy in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to fully recover. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a fatal crash in Fulton County. According to the troopers, a driver in a Ford Fusion was driving at a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 hurt after dispute leads to gunfire at a McDonald's, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is being treated for a gunshot wound after an argument led to a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in DeKalb County Monday afternoon, according to DeKalb Police. Authorities responded to the shooting at the McDonald's located on Wesley Chapel Road at I-20 in...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0