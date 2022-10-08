Florida authorities have detained a man they say opened fire on a homeless family of five who were camping in their vehicle in a Tampa park last week. The Tampa Police Department said on Saturday that 21-year-old Christopher Stamat Jr. has been charged with six felonies in connection with the shooting that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO