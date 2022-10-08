As mentioned in the cartoon above, a recent study by NiceRX, an online affordable prescription provider, New Jersey has the lowest incidence of mental illness in the entire United States of America. Utah is highest at 26.6%. In your face Mitt Romney. This flies in the face of anecdotal evidence collected by any New Jerseyan who has attended a youth soccer game in the Garden State, but who am I to argue with a scientific study from an online pharmacy?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO