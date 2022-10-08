ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Jersey Globe

RNC chair coming to N.J. to boost Kean

Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel will be in New Jersey next Saturday to headline a rally for GOP congressional candidate Tom Kean, Jr. in the 7th district. The event at the Belvidere American Legion is being hosted by Warren County GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, a former Republican State Chairman and a candidate for the New Jersey State Senate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Biden to hold a fundraiser for John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser in Philadelphia comes days after Senate fundraising...
ABC6.com

Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
insidernj.com

State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin

The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
NJ.com

Norcross sabotages an effective watchdog. Wonder why. | Moran

George Norcross, the, bare-knuckled political boss of South Jersey, doesn’t want any damn watchdogs examining the shady workings of his machine. So, his loyalists in the Senate are trying to cripple the state comptroller, the investigative office that has drawn blood from the Norcross machine over and over. When I reached out, Norcross snarled, threw out a few choice personal insults, and signed off. No surprise there.
LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
NJ.com

Despite all indications to the contrary, New Jersey is sane | Sheneman

As mentioned in the cartoon above, a recent study by NiceRX, an online affordable prescription provider, New Jersey has the lowest incidence of mental illness in the entire United States of America. Utah is highest at 26.6%. In your face Mitt Romney. This flies in the face of anecdotal evidence collected by any New Jerseyan who has attended a youth soccer game in the Garden State, but who am I to argue with a scientific study from an online pharmacy?
CBS Philly

New Jersey casino workers to expand efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Casino workers fighting to end indoor smoking will announce an expansion of their efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls. A group representing casino workers in Atlantic City will take part in the announcement Tuesday at the Annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.The group's efforts to end casino smoking in New Jersey recently cleared a key threshold.A majority of legislators in both the Senate and the Assembly are co-sponsoring legislation to close the casino smoking loophole.
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
