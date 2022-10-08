Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
RNC chair coming to N.J. to boost Kean
Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel will be in New Jersey next Saturday to headline a rally for GOP congressional candidate Tom Kean, Jr. in the 7th district. The event at the Belvidere American Legion is being hosted by Warren County GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, a former Republican State Chairman and a candidate for the New Jersey State Senate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Biden to hold a fundraiser for John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser in Philadelphia comes days after Senate fundraising...
ABC6.com
Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
insidernj.com
State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin
The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
Norcross sabotages an effective watchdog. Wonder why. | Moran
George Norcross, the, bare-knuckled political boss of South Jersey, doesn’t want any damn watchdogs examining the shady workings of his machine. So, his loyalists in the Senate are trying to cripple the state comptroller, the investigative office that has drawn blood from the Norcross machine over and over. When I reached out, Norcross snarled, threw out a few choice personal insults, and signed off. No surprise there.
Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey has push to 'scale up' penalties with size, severity of riots
(The Center Square) – Led by state Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Bob Singer, New Jersey Republicans want to put a stop to “pop-up” riots like the fatal H2Oi rally by scaling up penalties for crimes committed during a riot. Two people died in Wildwood on Sept. 24.
Is this NJ town hurting small businesses? (Opinion)
I'm a pro-union guy. My family has a history of union workers going back to the shipyards in Philadelphia. But when it comes to competition, it's critical to have as many competent companies as possible able to offer bids on work. This is especially true when it comes to public...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Low Turnout as NJ Voters Approve Borrowing $600M for School Projects
Ten of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with one vote so far tied. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
Despite all indications to the contrary, New Jersey is sane | Sheneman
As mentioned in the cartoon above, a recent study by NiceRX, an online affordable prescription provider, New Jersey has the lowest incidence of mental illness in the entire United States of America. Utah is highest at 26.6%. In your face Mitt Romney. This flies in the face of anecdotal evidence collected by any New Jerseyan who has attended a youth soccer game in the Garden State, but who am I to argue with a scientific study from an online pharmacy?
IRS assures NJ residents that big ‘audit’ campaign is fake news
You may have seen ads on TV and social media sites claiming the Internal Revenue Service is hiring tens of thousands of new workers to dramatically expand the number of audits being conducted in New Jersey and beyond. According to Special Agent Tammy Tomlins, the head of the IRS Criminal...
What all Italian Americans in NJ should know during Italian American Heritage Month (Opinion)
I'm so proud to be a third-generation Italian American and consider myself lucky to have grown up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City. So as we celebrate Italian American Heritage Month, I think it would be a great thing if all those like me would take the time to learn about the struggle of our ancestors.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
New Jersey casino workers to expand efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Casino workers fighting to end indoor smoking will announce an expansion of their efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls. A group representing casino workers in Atlantic City will take part in the announcement Tuesday at the Annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.The group's efforts to end casino smoking in New Jersey recently cleared a key threshold.A majority of legislators in both the Senate and the Assembly are co-sponsoring legislation to close the casino smoking loophole.
Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200
Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
