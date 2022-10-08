ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Cambria, PA

wccsradio.com

KIRCHTAG TO DEFEND PSAC CROWN TODAY

IUP’s women’s tennis team returned to the clay for day two of the PSAC Championships at Bloomsburg yesterday. Both of IUP’s doubles teams were eliminated in the semifinals as Karolin Kirchtag/Natalie Kmoskova fell to Mercyhurst, 9-8. The duo of Katy Graydon/Lydia Vlachou were eliminated by Slippery Rock, 8-4, in a pro set bout.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP HEADS TO CAL U. FOR COAL BOWL RIVALRY MATCH

IUP is back on the road today as they head up to California to take on the Vulcans in the annual Coal Bowl matchup. The #18-ranked Crimson Hawks are coming off a 20-12 win over Slippery Rock to remain undefeated. Meanwhile, Cal U is coming off blowout victories, including a 59-14 road win against Clarion last Saturday. This marks the 13th annual coal bowl, and in the last 9 editions of the rivalry match, the home team has won eight of them. Cal holds the advantage in the all-time Coal Bowl series with eight wins over the last 12 years, including going 5-0 at home.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

STRONG FOURTH QUARTER LIFTS IUP OVER CAL U IN COAL BOWL

Trailing 21-10 at the end of three, IUP scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and upend the California (Pa.) Vulcans, 22-21, in the 2022 Coal Bowl. Jack Benedict has the recap of the thrilling game from U92.5 FM. The win also came on the birthday...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Weightlifting State Championships held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–This weekend, dozens of weightlifters will be in Altoona to compete in the USA Weightlifting State Championships. The competition will be held at Dorman’s Sports Performance on Beale Ave. It is the first time that this state-level championship will be held in Central PA. The competition begins at 9 a.m.; on both days […]
ALTOONA, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

BETTY JANE GASTON, 87

Betty Jane Gaston, 87 of Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on October 8, 2022 to be with her late husband, Donald Gaston. She was born on February 23, 1935 in Indiana to the late Elsie Fleming. She married Donald “Don” Gaston on January 22, 1955 and they shared...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH NAMED TOP SBA LENDER IN PITTSBURGH REGION

One of Indiana County’s Banks has received top honors for the Pittsburgh region and for Pennsylvania and Ohio. According to a news release, Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank has been ranked the number one Small Business Administration, or SBA, loans in terms of dollars lent in the Pittsburgh Region for the second consecutive year. This was for the federal fiscal year that wrapped up September 30th . On top of that, First Commonwealth achieved the ranking of number two in Pennsylvanian and number four across Ohio. The high ranking in Ohio is due to the bank’s good performance in two of Ohio’s major cities, Cleveland (number 3) and Columbus (number 6) in number of dollars lent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Kastle Boxing holds first ever “Battle at the Kastle”

Kastle Boxing held their first ever “Battle at the Kastle” event on Saturday. Kastle Boxing is a non-profit USA Boxing registered team that trains everyone from amateurs to professionals. Around 300 people came out to support and spectate some of Johnstown’s best boxers, but organizers say that this...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO CRASHES REPORTED ON THURSDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY

Thursday was a quiet day for Indiana County First Responders, but there were two crashes reported yesterday. The first was at 10:05 AM along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police from the Indiana Barracks were dispatched at the time. Officials said no injuries were reported and the cleanup effort went quickly.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
wccsradio.com

FIRE RAZES GARAGE IN HOMER CITY BOROUGH

A garage was razed in a fire early Sunday morning in Homer City Borough. The fire was reported by Indiana County 911 around 10:05 a.m. at a home along Harrison Street and fire crews from Homer City, Coral-Graceton, Indiana, Black Lick, and Brush Valley responded, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the County Hazmat team.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO INCREASE

As demand for gasoline spikes, the price at the pump is continuing to go up both across the nation and across the state. The national gas price average this morning, according to Triple-A is $3.90 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday, ten cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Last year, gas prices were hovering at the $3.20 mark. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is slightly lower than the national average, at $3.86. That’s two cents higher than yesterday and nine cents higher than last week. It’s still ten cents lower than last month. Last year, the average was $3.39.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA

