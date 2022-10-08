Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
IUP JUST OUTSIDE OF DIVISION II TOP TEN; “HAWK TALK” TO FOCUS ON COAL BOWL
After a thrilling 22-21 Coal Bowl win on Saturday over Cal U, the IUP football team finds themselves sitting on the front porch of the Division II Top 10, according to the latest poll. IUP is listed in the “First five out” list along with the Colorado School of Mines,...
wccsradio.com
KIRCHTAG TO DEFEND PSAC CROWN TODAY
IUP’s women’s tennis team returned to the clay for day two of the PSAC Championships at Bloomsburg yesterday. Both of IUP’s doubles teams were eliminated in the semifinals as Karolin Kirchtag/Natalie Kmoskova fell to Mercyhurst, 9-8. The duo of Katy Graydon/Lydia Vlachou were eliminated by Slippery Rock, 8-4, in a pro set bout.
wccsradio.com
IUP HEADS TO CAL U. FOR COAL BOWL RIVALRY MATCH
IUP is back on the road today as they head up to California to take on the Vulcans in the annual Coal Bowl matchup. The #18-ranked Crimson Hawks are coming off a 20-12 win over Slippery Rock to remain undefeated. Meanwhile, Cal U is coming off blowout victories, including a 59-14 road win against Clarion last Saturday. This marks the 13th annual coal bowl, and in the last 9 editions of the rivalry match, the home team has won eight of them. Cal holds the advantage in the all-time Coal Bowl series with eight wins over the last 12 years, including going 5-0 at home.
wccsradio.com
STRONG FOURTH QUARTER LIFTS IUP OVER CAL U IN COAL BOWL
Trailing 21-10 at the end of three, IUP scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and upend the California (Pa.) Vulcans, 22-21, in the 2022 Coal Bowl. Jack Benedict has the recap of the thrilling game from U92.5 FM. The win also came on the birthday...
d9and10sports.com
Week 7 D9 FB Recaps: Late TD Lifts St. Marys Past DuBois; KC Edges Punxsy; Schenfield Throws 7 TDs for O-E
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Matthew Davis’ 19-yard touchdown run with 2:15 to play lifted St. Marys to a 34-27 win over DuBois at Dutch Country Stadium. Brockway Edges Keystone • Farrell Shows Why It’s No. 1 • District 10 Friday Recaps. Watch the Generational Wealth...
Weightlifting State Championships held in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–This weekend, dozens of weightlifters will be in Altoona to compete in the USA Weightlifting State Championships. The competition will be held at Dorman’s Sports Performance on Beale Ave. It is the first time that this state-level championship will be held in Central PA. The competition begins at 9 a.m.; on both days […]
thesportspage.blog
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
wccsradio.com
BETTY JANE GASTON, 87
Betty Jane Gaston, 87 of Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on October 8, 2022 to be with her late husband, Donald Gaston. She was born on February 23, 1935 in Indiana to the late Elsie Fleming. She married Donald “Don” Gaston on January 22, 1955 and they shared...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wraps up final day
The 58th Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wrapped up Sunday as the two weekend event came to a close.
wccsradio.com
FIRST COMMONWEALTH NAMED TOP SBA LENDER IN PITTSBURGH REGION
One of Indiana County’s Banks has received top honors for the Pittsburgh region and for Pennsylvania and Ohio. According to a news release, Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank has been ranked the number one Small Business Administration, or SBA, loans in terms of dollars lent in the Pittsburgh Region for the second consecutive year. This was for the federal fiscal year that wrapped up September 30th . On top of that, First Commonwealth achieved the ranking of number two in Pennsylvanian and number four across Ohio. The high ranking in Ohio is due to the bank’s good performance in two of Ohio’s major cities, Cleveland (number 3) and Columbus (number 6) in number of dollars lent.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
WJAC TV
Kastle Boxing holds first ever “Battle at the Kastle”
Kastle Boxing held their first ever “Battle at the Kastle” event on Saturday. Kastle Boxing is a non-profit USA Boxing registered team that trains everyone from amateurs to professionals. Around 300 people came out to support and spectate some of Johnstown’s best boxers, but organizers say that this...
wccsradio.com
TWO CRASHES REPORTED ON THURSDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Thursday was a quiet day for Indiana County First Responders, but there were two crashes reported yesterday. The first was at 10:05 AM along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police from the Indiana Barracks were dispatched at the time. Officials said no injuries were reported and the cleanup effort went quickly.
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
wccsradio.com
FIRE RAZES GARAGE IN HOMER CITY BOROUGH
A garage was razed in a fire early Sunday morning in Homer City Borough. The fire was reported by Indiana County 911 around 10:05 a.m. at a home along Harrison Street and fire crews from Homer City, Coral-Graceton, Indiana, Black Lick, and Brush Valley responded, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the County Hazmat team.
wccsradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO INCREASE
As demand for gasoline spikes, the price at the pump is continuing to go up both across the nation and across the state. The national gas price average this morning, according to Triple-A is $3.90 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday, ten cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Last year, gas prices were hovering at the $3.20 mark. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is slightly lower than the national average, at $3.86. That’s two cents higher than yesterday and nine cents higher than last week. It’s still ten cents lower than last month. Last year, the average was $3.39.
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
