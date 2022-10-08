ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Harbour Beach, FL

Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19

BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
