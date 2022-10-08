BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.

