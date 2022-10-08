ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules

During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022

Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Popculture

Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship

WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
CBS Sports

2022 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches

WWE Extreme Rules will be living up to its namesake on Saturday as the company descends on Philadelphia -- home base of the now-defunct cult classic wrestling promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) -- with six hard-hitting matches slated for the card. Extreme Rules has drifted away from its name in recent years; however, WWE returns to form with a card loaded with special stipulations.
wrestlingrumors.net

Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night

Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
PWMania

Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
mmanews.com

Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain

Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
