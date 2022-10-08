Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul 'not a joke,' but Anderson Silva wins the fight
Based off experience, Daniel Cormier thinks Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight king Silva (3-1) marks Paul’s sternest test to date in the boxing ring. The pair will square off in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches
WWE Extreme Rules will be living up to its namesake on Saturday as the company descends on Philadelphia -- home base of the now-defunct cult classic wrestling promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) -- with six hard-hitting matches slated for the card. Extreme Rules has drifted away from its name in recent years; however, WWE returns to form with a card loaded with special stipulations.
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
MMAmania.com
Report: Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira
UFC 280, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is right around the corner (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) and there’s one burning question we know is on the minds of all serious mixed martial arts (MMA) fans: will Hasbulla be there?. The pint-sized brawler has captured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
Former UFC champ Cormier considers leap to WWE, eyes Lesnar
UFC Hall of Fame fighter Daniel Cormier is interested in becoming the latest fighter to cross over and join WWE
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
mmanews.com
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
Julianna Peña sets sights back on UFC title, Amanda Nunes trilogy: 'This time I will not miss'
Julianna Pena wants Amanda Nunes to give the same courtesy she did when the shoe was on the other foot – or the belt was on the other waist, rather. Saturday, a seemingly fired-up Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who has not spoken publicly much since her UFC 277 loss to Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) in July, called for a trilogy bout on Instagram.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Patryk Ozog crushes opponent with unreal flying switch kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists, in which we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems as if there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know about you, but generally, I...
NFL・
Comments / 0