Klamath County, OR

KTVL

Klamath man arrested after overnight standoff with law enforcement.

LAPINE — A 54-year-old man was arrested after an overnight standoff with law enforcement after he reportedly shot his neighbor. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine, after a resident reported that his neighbor, Jason Funk, had shot him amid an argument.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Shooting suspect arrested in Klamath County

LAPINE, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection to a shooting. Around 5:30 p.m. on October 4, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting on Derri Court in LaPine. A resident had called the police and said that he...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
HILLSBORO, OR
Klamath County, OR
Klamath County, OR
Chiloquin, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

2 killed in wrong-way Highway 97 crash in Klamath County

Oregon State Police say a man and woman from Chiloquin were killed after their car ended up going into the opposite lanes and collided with a commercial truck on Highway 97 Monday. OSP says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. near milepost 259. That’s along Upper Klamath Lake about 10...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Highway 97 crash leaves two dead

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259 left a man and woman dead Monday night, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to a two-car crash just before 9 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound blue Subaru Legacy drove into the southbound lane and crashed into a Volvo commercial truck. Both the car and the truck came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN

At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
CHEMULT, OR

