KTVL
Klamath man arrested after overnight standoff with law enforcement.
LAPINE — A 54-year-old man was arrested after an overnight standoff with law enforcement after he reportedly shot his neighbor. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine, after a resident reported that his neighbor, Jason Funk, had shot him amid an argument.
KDRV
Shooting suspect arrested in Klamath County
LAPINE, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection to a shooting. Around 5:30 p.m. on October 4, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting on Derri Court in LaPine. A resident had called the police and said that he...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
KXL
Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
centraloregondaily.com
2 killed in wrong-way Highway 97 crash in Klamath County
Oregon State Police say a man and woman from Chiloquin were killed after their car ended up going into the opposite lanes and collided with a commercial truck on Highway 97 Monday. OSP says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. near milepost 259. That’s along Upper Klamath Lake about 10...
kptv.com
Highway 97 crash leaves two dead
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259 left a man and woman dead Monday night, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to a two-car crash just before 9 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound blue Subaru Legacy drove into the southbound lane and crashed into a Volvo commercial truck. Both the car and the truck came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff's Office warns that armed-and-dangerous suspect might look different
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is warning people today an abduction suspect who's on the loose could be a risk to them. It says 19-year-old Eric Koon could have changed his appearance. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) also says people who help him could be at risk.
KDRV
Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
Klamath Falls, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Klamath Falls. The Chiloquin High School football team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on October 07, 2022, 18:50:00. The Hidden Valley High School football team will have a game with Mazama High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
