KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259 left a man and woman dead Monday night, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to a two-car crash just before 9 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound blue Subaru Legacy drove into the southbound lane and crashed into a Volvo commercial truck. Both the car and the truck came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO