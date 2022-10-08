ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago. Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were...
Forecast: Nice start to the work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gradual warm-up continues the next few days and the next rain chance arrives Thursday. Monday: Mostly sunny and mild after a chilly start. Highs near 70. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows...
The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
