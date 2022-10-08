Read full article on original website
Virginia Union dominates as Jada Byers passes 1k rushing mark
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers had another big day as he passed the 1k rushing mark. The post Virginia Union dominates as Jada Byers passes 1k rushing mark appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WSLS
Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.
Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA
UVA will host one of its class of 2023 recruiting targets next weekend
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Crash on I-64 West causes four hour backup in New Kent
A crash in New Kent County has caused a lane closure and a large backup on I-64 west on Saturday morning.
Two homes ‘total loss’ after fire spreads in Richmond neighborhood
According to the Richmond Fire Department, a call for a dwelling fire on the 4200 block of Lynhaven Avenue came in just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. A mobile home had become completely engulfed in flames, which had spread to a mobile home beside it.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago. Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were...
NBC12
Forecast: Nice start to the work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gradual warm-up continues the next few days and the next rain chance arrives Thursday. Monday: Mostly sunny and mild after a chilly start. Highs near 70. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows...
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
theflucobeat.com
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarled traffic on I-95 north in Richmond
A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north and snarled traffic in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
Main Street revitalization money going to Blackstone, Louisa, Ashland
Across Central Virginia, a little more than $50,000 of the money will go to Blackstone, Louisa and Ashland's downtown associations to help small businesses and bring more tourists to the areas.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
NBC12
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road due to a car accident. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in...
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
Multi-vehicle crash causes I-95 lane closures in south Chesterfield
A multi vehicle crash in south Chesterfield caused lane closures and delays on I-95 on Saturday morning.
