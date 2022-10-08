Imperial Centre to host reception for new exhibits

A free art reception featuring meet-and-greets with artists is planned from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Maria V. Howard Arts Center at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences.

Arts Program Coordinator Joyce Turner said two very different exhibits, one of pastel paintings and the other of insects cut and assembled from paper, are sure to be of interest.

“I feel that patrons will gain a greater appreciation for pastels from the presentation of different techniques and subject matter,” she said. “In addition, Ingrid Erickson’s ‘The Pollinator Project’ marries the idea of science and study of insects as pollinators with art. While each exhibit is unique, there is something for everyone to appreciate in both exhibits.”

More than 100 works of the Pastel Society of North Carolina are featured in its annual exhibition. The works vary, Turner said, from air paintings to still life to portraits to more expressive abstract paintings. Many of the paintings are for sale and are marked with prices ranging from $100 to $2,300.

The Pastel Society of North Carolina is composed of 150 artists, more than 20 of whom will be present and introduced to visitors at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Turner said artist biographies will be displayed with their works and that artists will be available to answer questions.

Also present for the meet-and-greet will be artist Ingrid Erickson, who describes herself on her website as a “cut paper naturalist.” She recently has worked with the N.C. State Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh and the Carolina Raptor Center.

Erickson said that she creates each piece of art by hand-cutting paper with an X-Acto knife and scissors, with up to several thousand tiny cuts per piece. Her “The Pollinator Project” exhibit includes presentations of paper-made butterflies, beetles and moths in display cases reminiscent of specimen cases.

Turner said Erickson also has a “large installation” of butterflies displayed on the walls.

“It is very dramatic to see the intricate, delicate works of art placed as if the butterflies have just landed and are ready for flight,” she said.

Both exhibits will be on display in the gallery of the Maria V. Howard Arts Center through Dec. 16.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, contact Turner at Emily.turner@rockymountnc.gov or call 252-972-1175.