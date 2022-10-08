Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall help host NextGen Basketball Camp
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Waverly High School was packed Sunday afternoon as local kids got ready for the new basketball season. The Warriors hosted the NextGen basketball camp with a little help from Michigan State basketball players A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall. Waverly’s players and coaching staff tell News...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Trojans, Holt Rams will meet in Week 8 Game of the Week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC-Blue has had plenty of good matchups this year, and that should only continue as we head into week eight of the Friday Night Frenzy. The 6-1 East Lansing Trojans will take on the 4-3 Holt Rams at Holt in our Game of the Week.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcats scare unbeaten South Christian, but fall
Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night was observing its Seniors’ Night, but for visiting Wayland, it could have been called “Dare to Be Great Night.”. The Wildcats, who had won only one game in the past three seasons, dared to be great in scaring the undefeated Sailors for most of a ballgame that ended in a 21-14 verdict. South Christian, moreover, was just coming off an amazing feat in upending fellow unbeaten powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central just a week before. The two teams were tied at 14-all entering the final 12 minutes and the ‘Cats actually took a 14-7 lead early in the third period.
WILX-TV
MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Volleyball team fell to #11 Minnesota Sunday, losing 3-0. The loss comes after the Spartans fell to #3 Nebraska Thursday. News 10 asked Head Coach Leah Johnson her thoughts on the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference. “I love it. Tough,...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
WILX-TV
Coach Tucker address media following fourth-straight loss
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a fourth-straight loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker is facing another Monday of answering tough questions. On Saturday, the Spartans hosted then No. 3 Ohio State at Spartan Stadium. MSU went into the game win-less against Big Ten opponents on the season, coming off a 27-13 loss at Maryland on week 5.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
WILX-TV
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Buckeyes scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns.
WILX-TV
Russell’s late PPG Helps Propel Spartans to 2-1 Win at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Daniel Russell scored his second goal of the year with 3:45 remaining to propel Michigan State to a 2-1 victory over Bowling Green on the road on Saturday night. Russell scored the game-winner and second goal of the weekend on the power play, finishing...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
WILX-TV
In My View: Jim Bibbs is a great choice of grand marshal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s homecoming week at Michigan State with the parade preceding the 4pm game Saturday against Wisconsin. There is a grand marshal each year for the parade and I haven’t always thought the selections were in the school’s best interests, but I heartily endorse this year’s grand marshal, Jim Bibbs. Now 93 years young, Jim is MSU’s first African American head coach, stepping down as head track coach in 1995.
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
WILX-TV
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP, WILX) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana. Hart suffered a seizure, and will spend Saturday night in a hospital in...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Blackman Township players honor cancer victims
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one Mid-Michigan school is dedicating an entire week to cancer awareness. Soccer cleats, socks and jerseys are all the varsity soccer players need before they are game ready, but they brought something else Thursday: each player on the team wore an extra sleeve.
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
WILX-TV
East Lansing’s rotating satellite office opens on MSU campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city clerk’s rotating satellite office opened on the campus of MSU and is expected to help future East Lansing voters. The East Lansing City Clerk’s rotating satellite office opened Monday to help East Lansing residents with voting in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. According to The City of East Lansing, this is the second year that the City Clerk’s Office has offered a satellite office on the MSU campus.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
