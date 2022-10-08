ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet, MI

WILX-TV

A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall help host NextGen Basketball Camp

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Waverly High School was packed Sunday afternoon as local kids got ready for the new basketball season. The Warriors hosted the NextGen basketball camp with a little help from Michigan State basketball players A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall. Waverly’s players and coaching staff tell News...
EAST LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcats scare unbeaten South Christian, but fall

Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night was observing its Seniors’ Night, but for visiting Wayland, it could have been called “Dare to Be Great Night.”. The Wildcats, who had won only one game in the past three seasons, dared to be great in scaring the undefeated Sailors for most of a ballgame that ended in a 21-14 verdict. South Christian, moreover, was just coming off an amazing feat in upending fellow unbeaten powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central just a week before. The two teams were tied at 14-all entering the final 12 minutes and the ‘Cats actually took a 14-7 lead early in the third period.
WAYLAND, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Volleyball team fell to #11 Minnesota Sunday, losing 3-0. The loss comes after the Spartans fell to #3 Nebraska Thursday. News 10 asked Head Coach Leah Johnson her thoughts on the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference. “I love it. Tough,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Coach Tucker address media following fourth-straight loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a fourth-straight loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker is facing another Monday of answering tough questions. On Saturday, the Spartans hosted then No. 3 Ohio State at Spartan Stadium. MSU went into the game win-less against Big Ten opponents on the season, coming off a 27-13 loss at Maryland on week 5.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Buckeyes scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Jim Bibbs is a great choice of grand marshal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s homecoming week at Michigan State with the parade preceding the 4pm game Saturday against Wisconsin. There is a grand marshal each year for the parade and I haven’t always thought the selections were in the school’s best interests, but I heartily endorse this year’s grand marshal, Jim Bibbs. Now 93 years young, Jim is MSU’s first African American head coach, stepping down as head track coach in 1995.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP, WILX) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana. Hart suffered a seizure, and will spend Saturday night in a hospital in...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Blackman Township players honor cancer victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one Mid-Michigan school is dedicating an entire week to cancer awareness. Soccer cleats, socks and jerseys are all the varsity soccer players need before they are game ready, but they brought something else Thursday: each player on the team wore an extra sleeve.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing’s rotating satellite office opens on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city clerk’s rotating satellite office opened on the campus of MSU and is expected to help future East Lansing voters. The East Lansing City Clerk’s rotating satellite office opened Monday to help East Lansing residents with voting in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. According to The City of East Lansing, this is the second year that the City Clerk’s Office has offered a satellite office on the MSU campus.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI

