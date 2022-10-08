Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
famunews.com
GMA is Coming to FAMU Homecoming
It’s official. ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live from Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
Lakeland woman comes forward, claims $2M Powerball prize
A Lakeland woman is millions of dollars richer after she hit the jackpot while playing Powerball in June.
WCTV
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231
Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
TPD: One arrested for attempted murder in Monday morning stabbing incident
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a male for attempted murder following a stabbing incident that occurred Monday morning.
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in attempted homicide incident
The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
WCTV
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 9th, at the Leon County Detention Facility. During a routine cell check, a corrections officer located 45-year-old Christopher James unresponsive, in his assigned cell. Life-saving...
