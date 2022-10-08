ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

GMA is Coming to FAMU Homecoming

It’s official. ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live from Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Increased Surveillance on FSU campus

In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231

Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 9th, at the Leon County Detention Facility. During a routine cell check, a corrections officer located 45-year-old Christopher James unresponsive, in his assigned cell. Life-saving...
LEON COUNTY, FL

