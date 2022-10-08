ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash County lifts state of emergency as new COVID-19 cases continue to decline

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdZuM_0iQvlNP800

While a spike in new COVID-19 cases is expected in the colder months ahead, recent local trends in new infections continue to show a slowdown in the spread of the virus.

The Nash County Board of Commissioners this week quietly celebrated a milestone in the history of COVID-19 in the Twin Counties.

The board on Monday unanimously approved a resolution declaring an end to the state of emergency in Nash County due to the pandemic, terminating the state of emergency the board declared in March 2020. That declaration followed a statewide emergency declaration from the governor’s office.

Nash County Emergency Management Coordinator Brent Fischer told the board that the latest resolution mirrors an action taken in August by Gov. Roy Cooper to end the state of emergency statewide.

“With vaccines, treatments and other tools to combat COVID-19 widely available and with new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and health care providers to continue to respond, the state is poised to continue comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the state of emergency,” stated Mary Winstead, spokeswoman for the governor’s office.

Winstead noted that while many of the public health measures from the state of emergency already had been lifted, some measures were left in place to allow for the distribution of tests and vaccines. Those needs were addressed in the current fiscal year’s budget, negating the need for a state of emergency.

The Nash County Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 report states 100 new cases in the county were reported to state health officials for the week ending Monday. Last week’s new-case number was 121.

Since Aug. 2, when the county’s weekly new case number was 290, reports of new cases in Nash County have been trending downward.

The Edgecombe County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the county to the state Department of Health and Human Services for the week ending Wednesday. Last week’s new case number was 93. Since Sept. 21, when there were 204 new cases reported, new cases reported in the county have declined sharply.

In Nash County, new infections among school-aged children continue to remain low. The latest report shows nine new infections among 5- to 14-year-old children in the county. Ten new infections were reported in teens 15 to 19 years of age.

Hospitalizations continue to remain low in both counties, according to the latest weekly reports. Four COVID-19 patients required hospitalization at ECU Health Edgecombe in Tarboro. Nash UNC Health Care reported that six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized there, one requiring treatment in the intensive care unit.

Edgecombe County recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since its Sept. 28 report. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Nash County.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton DSS worker earns state award

JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Government
Nash County, NC
Government
County
Nash County, NC
Nash County, NC
Health
ncwc.edu

NCWU Offers Nash County Sheriff’s Office Employees Educational Opportunities

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – On Monday, October 10 leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) and Nash County Sheriff, Keith Stone, signed a partnership agreement offering educational opportunities to employees of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO). The partnership allows employees and their immediate families to develop practical skills that they can apply to their careers through certificate, undergraduate and graduate degree programs at NCWU.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WBTW News13

4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Fischer
Person
Roy Cooper
WITN

Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Emergency Management#Unc Health Care#Linus Covid#General Health
jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
neusenews.com

Public Notice: Notice to Creditors of Vantenna Aytch (Copy)

All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Vantenna Aytch, deceased, of Lenoir County case no. 22F544, are notified to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston honored with Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award

Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston was awarded the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award. The award is given to Individuals whose contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism. “I am immensely honored and truly humbled to receive the Chief Justice's Professionalism Certificate,” said Nicholas Harvey. “My family and I...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
DURHAM, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy