Nash County lifts state of emergency as new COVID-19 cases continue to decline

While a spike in new COVID-19 cases is expected in the colder months ahead, recent local trends in new infections continue to show a slowdown in the spread of the virus.

The Nash County Board of Commissioners this week quietly celebrated a milestone in the history of COVID-19 in the Twin Counties.

The board on Monday unanimously approved a resolution declaring an end to the state of emergency in Nash County due to the pandemic, terminating the state of emergency the board declared in March 2020. That declaration followed a statewide emergency declaration from the governor’s office.

Nash County Emergency Management Coordinator Brent Fischer told the board that the latest resolution mirrors an action taken in August by Gov. Roy Cooper to end the state of emergency statewide.

“With vaccines, treatments and other tools to combat COVID-19 widely available and with new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and health care providers to continue to respond, the state is poised to continue comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the state of emergency,” stated Mary Winstead, spokeswoman for the governor’s office.

Winstead noted that while many of the public health measures from the state of emergency already had been lifted, some measures were left in place to allow for the distribution of tests and vaccines. Those needs were addressed in the current fiscal year’s budget, negating the need for a state of emergency.

The Nash County Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 report states 100 new cases in the county were reported to state health officials for the week ending Monday. Last week’s new-case number was 121.

Since Aug. 2, when the county’s weekly new case number was 290, reports of new cases in Nash County have been trending downward.

The Edgecombe County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the county to the state Department of Health and Human Services for the week ending Wednesday. Last week’s new case number was 93. Since Sept. 21, when there were 204 new cases reported, new cases reported in the county have declined sharply.

In Nash County, new infections among school-aged children continue to remain low. The latest report shows nine new infections among 5- to 14-year-old children in the county. Ten new infections were reported in teens 15 to 19 years of age.

Hospitalizations continue to remain low in both counties, according to the latest weekly reports. Four COVID-19 patients required hospitalization at ECU Health Edgecombe in Tarboro. Nash UNC Health Care reported that six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized there, one requiring treatment in the intensive care unit.

Edgecombe County recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since its Sept. 28 report. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Nash County.