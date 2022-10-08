Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Withrow hits passing gear early to lap Cincinnati Woodward
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Withrow took charge from the start to knock back Cincinnati Woodward and eventually earn a 38-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 8. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
Mogadore Field stops Akron Coventry in snug affair
Yes, Mogadore Field looked relaxed while edging Akron Coventry, but no autographs please after its 25-20 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Akron Coventry authored a promising start, taking a 12-0 advantage over Mogadore Field at the end of the first quarter.
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Jamestown Greeneview hits passing gear early to lap Cedarville
Jamestown Greeneview was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 41-7 victory over Cedarville in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 27-0 lead over Cedarville.
Loveland comes from behind to stop Morrow Little Miami
Loveland stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 29-7 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football on October 7. Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.
Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy
CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen
Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
Too close for comfort: Painesville Riverside strains past Martinsburg
Painesville Riverside derailed Martinsburg's hopes after a 36-35 verdict on October 8 in West Virginia football action. Martinsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Painesville Riverside at the end of the first quarter.
Cincinnati Moeller denies No. 9 St. Ignatius an upset, 25-10, before showdown vs. St. Edward
PARMA, Ohio — When Brandon Webster hauled in a pass from Joshua Papesh on his slant route, juked left and around his defender on the way to the end zone, an upset bid began to bubble for St. Ignatius. Webster’s 40-yard touchdown gave the Wildcats an early lead against...
On this day: Ezzard Charles scores explosive second-round knockout of Bernie Reynolds
“The Cincinnati Cobra” strikes. On October 8, 1952, Ezzard Charles scored a brutal second-round knockout over Bernie Reynolds at Cincinnati Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio. The official time was 1:40. Charles, the former heavyweight champion of the world, was coming off back-to-back defeats to Jersey Joe Walcott (UD 15) and...
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond
Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt
Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
Needlepoint: St. Paris Graham sews up Richwood North Union in slim triumph
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Paris Graham didn't mind, dispatching Richwood North Union 39-33 on October 7 in Ohio football. Richwood North Union authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham at the end of the first quarter.
Washington Court House Miami Trace shoots past Hillsboro with early burst
Too much too quick, Washington Court House Miami Trace opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Hillsboro 31-14 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
Never a doubt: Mt. Gilead breezes past Northmor
Mt. Gilead dismissed Northmor by a 36-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 7-3 lead over Northmor.
