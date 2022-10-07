ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Advocates tell top Canadian court US is not safe for asylum-seekers

By Chloe Folmar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMfrF_0iQvl98D00

Lawyers advocating for refugee safety argued before the Canadian Supreme Court on Thursday that the U.S. is unsafe for asylum-seekers, challenging the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The 2004 treaty allows the neighboring countries to share responsibility for migrants seeking asylum, obligating refugees to remain in whichever of the two nations they first enter after fleeing their homelands.

The pact is based on the assumption that the Canadian and American governments operate off of similar constitutional values of “life, liberty and security of the person” and remains in operation as long as both fulfill their obligations under international law.

“The underlying issue is whether or not the obligation to provide effective protection and to ensure effective protection is being respected by the country to which Canada is transferring refugee claimants,” said attorney Andrew J. Brouwer, advocating for refugees, according to The Washington Post .

He continued: “Our submission on the evidence is that it’s not.”

Brouwer represents three families or individuals who attempted to flee the U.S. for Canada, as well as multiple refugee advocacy organizations.

The Post reports that the appellants included an Ethiopian woman who feared that her Oromo ethnicity would subject her to persecution, a Salvadoran woman and her daughters who experienced gender-based violence and a Syrian family who fled to Canada after former President Trump issued an executive order preventing citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries, including their homeland, from entering the U.S.

The asylum-seekers and advocacy groups argue that the Safe Third Country Agreement opens Canada and the U.S. up to potential violations of the international human rights principle of non-refoulement , which protects refugees from being forcibly returned to the country that they have fled, because of the possibility that the American government would reject their settlement in the country.

Canadian government lawyer Marianne Zoric countered this idea, according to the Post, arguing that the “necessary elements of what is required for a safe third country are met in terms of international law” when it comes to the U.S.-Canada agreement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Refugees International#Asylum Seekers#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#American#The Washington Post#Ethiopian#Oromo#Salvadoran#Syrian
NBC4 Columbus

Did Ryan or Vance win the debate? A check in on our poll

CLEVELAND(WJW) — For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat. Monday night’s debate on FOX 8 News highlighted the main issues Ohioans are concerned about including the economy, abortion, policing, student debt, and healthcare.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC4 Columbus

Sparks fly as Vance, Ryan face off in Senate debate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just less than a month before voters head to the polls, the two candidates battling for Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s seat faced off in their first and only statewide debate. Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate J.D. Vance sparred on a wide range of...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio’s two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are. In his ad, Vance...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC

An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump after his organization was served with a […]
POTUS
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former servicemembers could become school teachers without a license if one Republican lawmaker gets his way. State Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) introduced Senate Bill 361 last Monday which would allow Ohio school districts to hire unlicensed veterans who were honorably discharged or medically separated from the force as school teachers, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy