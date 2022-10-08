ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/7 – Friday Night Fever; vote for the hot play

By Mario Sacco
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

We’ve hit week five of the high school football season. The Fever made 13 stops across Section III. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Vote for this week’s hot play

Here’s a look at the Week 5 Scoreboard:

Class AA

Baldwinsville – 23
Utica Proctor – 6

Binghamton – 29
Henninger – 20

C-NS – 36
Liverpool – 0

Class A

Fayetteville-Manlius – 40
Whitesboro – 14

Auburn – 21
Corcoran – 20

Class B

Indian River – 36
Homer – 14

Central Valley Academy – 48
Oneida – 6

Chittenango – 34
Westhill – 14

Class C

Bishop Ludden – 27
Skaneateles – 14

Solvay – 34
Canastota – 16

Cazenovia – 28
Marcellus – 21

Westmoreland – 14
Southern Hills – 7

Class D

Little Falls – 31
Sandy Creek – 0

Waterville – 32
Onondaga – 22

Independent

PSLA at Fowler – 32
Oswego – 6

Phoenix – 36
A-P-W – 28

Pulaski – 47
Jordan-Elbridge – 14

8-Man

Thousand Islands -42
Weedsport – 18

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Reminders ahead of Saturday’s SU/NC State game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash. Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game: The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NFL local stars make historic gift to Syracuse Football

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just days before the Dome will be filled with nearly 44,000 people for Saturday’s game against NC State, a seven-figure commitment to support the John A. Lally Athletic Complex was donated by the Jones brothers on Wednesday, October 12. This monumental donation will help to assist over 600 students who use […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet he posted on Tuesday, October 11. Mayor Walsh says he is feeling fine and currently has mild symptoms as he begins his work week from home. He stresses the importance of people staying up to date on their […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four new signs approved for JMA Wireless Dome; promises to change Salt City skyline for generations to come

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The JMA Wireless Dome will soon be adorned with four brand-new signs that promise to change the Salt City’s skyline for years to come. The Syracuse Planning Commission unanimously approved Syracuse University’s application Tuesday night during a public hearing.  The four signs will display the JMA Wireless logo and read “JMA Dome.” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
PULASKI, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

25-year-old man stabbed, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say the man […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Prescription for success: Le Moyne mixes art and medicine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– First-year physician assistant students at Le Moyne College participated in a unique experience this semester bringing them outside of the classroom and into the Everson Museum of Art.  The Art in Medicine pilot program is spearheaded by professor Dr. Anthony Vinciquerra, an artist himself, who partnered with the Everson Museum of Art […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Onondaga County Executive talks Micron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined Newsmakers to talk about his work in bringing computer chip maker Micron to the Town of Clay. This week, McMahon was joined by Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in making the formal announcement. Micron plans to build […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oh my gourd: Pumpkin patches in CNY

CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for pumpkin to do? Tis the season of overindulging in all things fall! Here are some local pumpkin patches that just may fulfill all of your seasonal needs! The Pumpkin Hollow For 24 years now, The Pumpkin Hollow has been open for visitors to come and enjoy their wide array […]
SYRACUSE, NY
