10/7 – Friday Night Fever; vote for the hot play

We’ve hit week five of the high school football season. The Fever made 13 stops across Section III. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the Week 5 Scoreboard:

Class AA

Baldwinsville – 23

Utica Proctor – 6



Binghamton – 29

Henninger – 20

C-NS – 36

Liverpool – 0

Class A

Fayetteville-Manlius – 40

Whitesboro – 14

Auburn – 21

Corcoran – 20

Class B

Indian River – 36

Homer – 14



Central Valley Academy – 48

Oneida – 6

Chittenango – 34

Westhill – 14

Class C

Bishop Ludden – 27

Skaneateles – 14

Solvay – 34

Canastota – 16

Cazenovia – 28

Marcellus – 21

Westmoreland – 14

Southern Hills – 7

Class D



Little Falls – 31

Sandy Creek – 0

Waterville – 32

Onondaga – 22

Independent

PSLA at Fowler – 32

Oswego – 6

Phoenix – 36

A-P-W – 28

Pulaski – 47

Jordan-Elbridge – 14

8-Man

Thousand Islands -42

Weedsport – 18



