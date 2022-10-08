Read full article on original website
WSAW
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash Monday morning near Stevens Point. Investigators said a 39-year-old Appleton man was driving north on I-39, when he drifted into the median and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The driver went into the east ditch and rolled several times.
WSAW
Charges filed in Northwestern Wisconsin against suspect in Clintonville carjacking
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed in Northwestern Wisconsin against a suspect in a local carjacking case. Online court records show Seth A. Genereau, 23, is charged with nine charges in Bayfield County, including Eluding, Hit and Run, Burglary with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting and Theft. Action...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WSAW
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and McDonald Street. According to Lt. Luis Lopes Serrao with the Wausau Police Department, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. Police say a...
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
WSAW
Chamber to host candidate forum on UWSP at Wausau campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Regional Candidate Forum on Oct. 24. This Candidate Forum will include those running in four key races which are on the ballot in November. Candidates will have the opportunity at this event to share their platform and inform the public on the issues important to them.
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
WSAW
Achieve Center to host open house for new specialized childcare program in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Treatment Focused Childcare Center in Wausau will host an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The program is said to be the first of its kind in the state and just one of a few in the county. It will offer child care for children ages 20 months to 4 years with disabilities.
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point to host financial aid assistance event on Oct. 11
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for college are invited to attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday evening. College Goal Wisconsin will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Big changes arrive on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as highs warm well above average into the 70s. Expect a good deal of sunshine and breezy southeast winds gusting in at 25 mph as a warm front lifts through the Badger State. A strong cold front will...
WSAW
Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning. The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway. Over 1,200 pumpkins were available...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Riding the roller coaster of temperatures
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A moonlit sky tonight and a bit chilly. Lows in the mid 30s north to around 40 in Central Wisconsin. Monday is a pleasant start to the work week with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy and warm on Tuesday with sun giving way to increasing clouds later in the day. This is going to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pleasant fall weather through mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A good deal of sunshine on Tuesday. Above average highs Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as a warm front enters the region and allows for a spike in temperatures. Plan for highs in the low to mid-70s. Expect breezy winds as the frontal passage moves through the Badger state. Winds gusting in from the south at 25 mph.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
