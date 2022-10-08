WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A moonlit sky tonight and a bit chilly. Lows in the mid 30s north to around 40 in Central Wisconsin. Monday is a pleasant start to the work week with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy and warm on Tuesday with sun giving way to increasing clouds later in the day. This is going to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

