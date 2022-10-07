A grocery shopper from Los Angeles has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce, accusing the company of false advertising because the popular condiment is made in North Carolina.Philip White filed the suit against T.W. Garner Food Co claiming he had been deceived when he purchased a $3 bottle of Texas Pete at a Ralph’s grocery store in 2021, Nexstar Media Wire reported.The company had “cheated its way to a market-leading position in the $3bn hot-sauce industry at the expense of law-abiding competitors and consumers nationwide who desire authentic Texas hot sauce”, Mr...

TEXAS STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO