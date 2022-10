WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Sea Lions ended their regular season on perhaps the brightest of notes. A note they’ve now hit for a third straight season — undefeated, as they hosted their annual Senior Day meet with visiting Dansville in town for a visit, completely taking control of the first half of the meet under their own discretion by capturing six straight wins to fuel their 74-56 win over the Lady Mustangs on Saturday.

WELLSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO