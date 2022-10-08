ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

ABC6.com

Bryant Dominates Southern Connecticut State Saturday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bryant University football team to a 56-10 victory over Southern Connecticut on Saturday afternoon at Beirne Stadium. The Bulldogs racked up 623 yards of total offense and held the Owls to just 286 yards...
SMITHFIELD, RI
montanasports.com

Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled

MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

4 arrested after large party in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – South Kingstown police arrested four people while breaking up a large party. Police say they responded to Kingstown Road at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a large party with excessive noise. When police arrived they found between 350 to 400 people at the residence. Police found the residence was rented by University of Rhode Island students, and most of the people there were URI students.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

The Hurricanes that Made the Barriers in Sothern New England

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – Before satellites could see storms from space, we had few clues a monster storm could be heading our way. In 1938, a sun-filled September morning became dark with clouds by afternoon and then the sky opened up with rain and wind. Along the coast, there was utter devastation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

