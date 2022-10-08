Read full article on original website
Mckenzie Quinn becomes first female to score touchdown in Brockton H.S. varsity football history
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Brockton, Friday night lights shone especially bright. A girl on the varsity high school football team became the first female in the program’s 125-year history to score a touchdown. Whoever said girls can’t play football hasn’t seen Mckenzie Quinn. “She is one...
ABC6.com
Bryant Dominates Southern Connecticut State Saturday
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bryant University football team to a 56-10 victory over Southern Connecticut on Saturday afternoon at Beirne Stadium. The Bulldogs racked up 623 yards of total offense and held the Owls to just 286 yards...
montanasports.com
Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled
MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
Former PC Friar breaks American marathon record
Emily Sisson broke the record for the fastest women’s marathon by an American on Sunday.
ABC6.com
7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
WCVB
This Massachusetts high school football coach faced so much harassment, he quit
BROCKTON, Mass. — While high school football games can get heated, one Massachusetts coach said he was facing constant harassment and that it was too much. "I was on the verge of tears on the sideline as it was happening," Kahn Chace said. Thursday's game was the last straw...
ABC6.com
4 arrested after ‘large party’ bust near the University of Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men were arrested after a party bust near the University of Rhode Island over the weekend. South Kingstown police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Kingstown Road for “a large party with excessive noise.”. Upon arrival, officers saw 350 to 400 people...
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
ABC6.com
4 arrested after large party in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – South Kingstown police arrested four people while breaking up a large party. Police say they responded to Kingstown Road at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a large party with excessive noise. When police arrived they found between 350 to 400 people at the residence. Police found the residence was rented by University of Rhode Island students, and most of the people there were URI students.
GoLocalProv
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Turnto10.com
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Fire breaks out at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
Man killed in Tiverton industrial incident
An investigation is underway after a Providence man was killed while working in Tiverton Friday morning.
ABC6.com
The Hurricanes that Made the Barriers in Sothern New England
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – Before satellites could see storms from space, we had few clues a monster storm could be heading our way. In 1938, a sun-filled September morning became dark with clouds by afternoon and then the sky opened up with rain and wind. Along the coast, there was utter devastation.
ABC6.com
Residents say Providence’s ‘Peeping Tom’ has been an ongoing issue
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Residents of Providence’s East Side say “Peeping Toms” are nothing new in their area. Djefte Paul, a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority driver, was charged this week with with two counts of disorderly conduct. Paul, 33, is connected to two incidents this...
