MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Your Words: Sen. Ron Johnson gets a failing grade in environmental protections
How you can watch this week’s debate between Sen. Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes
MADISON, Wis. — The first debate between U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and his challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, is set to take place Friday night in Milwaukee. The debate is being organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation. The WBA has been organizing debates for more than 30 years, broadcasting them on platforms across the state to help voters make informed decisions when casting their ballots.
MSNBC
On infrastructure hypocrisy, Biden has some fun at GOP’s expense
Over the past year or so, several congressional Republicans have tried to take credit for infrastructure projects they voted against, hoping voters wouldn’t know the difference. CNN ran a report late last week on a related, but not identical, phenomenon: GOP lawmakers who denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package but who now want money from the initiative spent in their states and districts.
NBC News
Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes face off in first Wisconsin Senate debate
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes faced off over conditions of bail, law enforcement, abortion and more in their first televised debate vying for one of Wisconsin’s Senate seats.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race
Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, speaks with Lindsey Reiser about whether recent scandals surrounding Herschel Walker are likely to impact the outcome of the Georgia Senate Race, as well as how the Warnock campaign is reacting to the developments. Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
For a Herschel Walker win, Georgia's evangelicals are willing to sell their souls
The devil went down to Georgia this week, and he was surprised to find that white evangelicals had already beat him to soul stealing. This time, though, no amount of good fiddle playing is going to make the state’s evangelical voters let go of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion rights candidate accused of paying for a former sexual partner’s abortion in 2009.
MSNBC
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
MSNBC
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
MSNBC
Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'
NBC's Mark Murray, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to assess the continued Republican support for Herschel Walker despite the allegations against him involving the “fundamental Republican issue” of abortion. Mark Murray says it’s “jarring” to see Republicans overcoming their beliefs about abortion, which apply not only to their “own personal lives but what others should do,” to say “even if it did happen, we’re still supporting Herschel Walker.” He notes that the support of that decision “has a lot of Democrats asking, 'Well, if that choice was good for Herschel Walker, why isn't that choice good for millions of Americans?’”Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for
Political ads have become a commonplace fixture on our screens, and they’re often generic and formulaic introductions of a candidate. But last week, a new ad from a Democratic newcomer in Louisiana, caught people’s attention with its frank intimacy. In the ad, Katie Darling directly addresses Louisiana’s draconian abortion ban and the state’s lack of support for poor pregnant people, all while showing footage of herself going through labor earlier this summer. “I really wanted to share my story of what it’s like to be a pregnant person in Louisiana during the summer of 2022,” she told Ali Velshi. She’s got a tough race ahead of her. She’s running against Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Minority Whip who’s been in office for 14 years. Darling is undeterred. “We need more diverse representation in office,” she says. “When there are women in office…we can directly speak to the current impact of [abortion bans] and we can draft legislation that helps provide resources for producing healthy families.”Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell after Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine. “This new move, I think, signals a change in Putin strategy, and it's one that the West is going to have to react to,” says Stavridis. “This is the moment to revisit the idea of providing the Ukrainians tactical war-fighting jets, MIG-29s F-16s. Let's let the Ukrainians control their skies. That's the best way to stop this.”Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears
The Department of Justice believes Donald Trump still has documents that he should not have. "The fact that Trump and his lawyers continue to proceed with all these delay tactics really has prevented the FBI from doing the investigation I think that is necessary to protect our national security interests,” Former CIA director John Brennan says of this and related allegations.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee
Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: What racism costs everyone and how we can prosper together," talks with Alex Wagner about recent events in the news that show a pattern of thinking among conservatives that sees anything that addresses structural inequality as an attack on white people. Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Tuberville’s talking points on crime move in a racist direction
Ordinarily, when Sen. Tommy Tuberville generates national headlines, it’s because he’s said something foolish about subjects he really ought to know. Shortly after getting elected nearly two years ago, for example, the Alabama Republican flubbed the basics of World War II. The former college football coach also struggled with how recent presidential elections have been resolved.
Trump slams McConnell over lack of funding for Masters in Arizona
Former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for supporting funds for GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (Alaska) reelection bid against a fellow Republican rather than directing that money to Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters’s (R) race against a Democrat. “The Old Broken Crow, Mitchell McConnell, is authorizing $9 Million Dollars to…
MSNBC
Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made parental rights a cornerstone of his political brand. However, his anti-abortion policies are limiting how families make health care decisions for their daughters. Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the DeSantis disconnect.Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them.
The Supreme Court will hear a case called Moore v. Harper this term. The case began with a GOP-drawn map that the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled to be unconstitutional back in February. The gerrymandered map in question would have awarded republicans 10 out of 14 electors in an evenly divided popular vote. The little-known theory the case centers around is called the Independent State Legislature Theory. If the court rules in favor, it would give state legislators near-complete power over federal election administration. It could allow states to override hundreds of election rules that we currently rely on for fair and free elections. Like voter registration processes, mail voting, and even the right to a secret ballot. It could allow states to refuse to certify results of presidential elections and handpick their own state electors. Says Dahlia Lithwick, “it’s so arcane, that it’s entirely possible to blink and miss it.”Oct. 9, 2022.
