country1037fm.com
South Carolina Combat Vet Receives Home Makeover Thanks To ‘Lifetime’
Jonathan Thomas is an American hero and just a few days ago, recognized by a ‘Military Makeover’ program on Lifetime. His home was just completely renovated on the show dedicated to helping vets repair and renovate their homes. And it was a complete surprise for him! Thomas is a combat veteran that served two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
country1037fm.com
Archdale, North Carolina Haunted House Among The Nation’s Scariest
Tis the season for lists of America’s Scariest Haunted Attractions. As I was preparing today’s show, I came across just such a list. Here are some of the names and places: Pennhurst Asylum – Spring City, PA, 13th Gate – Baton Rouge, LA, HellsGate – Lockport, IL. and The Darkness – St. Louis, MO. And then, just as I was about to go, “Ho-hum” and peace-out, what should I see? Coming in at Number 8 on the list, “Kersey Valley Spooky Woods” in Archdale.
country1037fm.com
Shelby, North Carolina Water ‘Smelly’ But OK To Drink
When you turn on the faucet and smelly water comes out. There are questions. That is reportedly what is happening in my hometown of Shelby, North Carolina. Shelby city water reportedly has a “funky earthy smell” according to the Shelby Star. The problem has been reported to the Water Resource Department and it is ok to drink.
country1037fm.com
Favorite Charlotte Brewery Moving
A favorite Charlotte brewery is moving from 2161 Hawkins Avenue location in South End of Charlotte to 2151 Hawkins. We’ve enjoyed many Sunday Fundays with our friends at Sycamore Brewing. It’s been in the works for a while. So, news of the favorite Charlotte brewery moving wasn’t shocking to me. As you notice from the address, it’s actually next door. Sycamore Brewing will be one of the first occupants of The Line on Hawkins Avenue. The Line is known as a mixed-use property. The Queen City favorite kept the same location in South End for eight years. It’s a positive move for the business, but long-time customers hate to see a change from a place with so many memories. The new space definitely offers more room. In fact, it’s five times larger. We loved having our brews and food truck grub while listening to live music at the beautiful outdoor space of the current location. The new spot offers even more live music and larger drink variety. There’s a new food menu and even a coffee shop! Sycamore Brewing is known for their Mountain Candy IPA and one of our faves Southern Girl Blonde Ale. Another fun aspect of the brewery is their seasonal rotating offerings. These might include Cinnamon Bun Latte or Pumpkin Latte Blonde Ales. You might even find an Apple Pie Cider Hard Cider this time of year. https://www.sycamorebrew.com/our-brews I love that you need not be a hard core beer connoisseur. There’s something for every taste. The doors of Sycamore Brewing opened in 2014 by husband and wife team Sarah and Justin Brigham. Since then, it has become the largest Charlotte-born brewery.
country1037fm.com
Nelly Gives The Shirt Off His Back To A Special Fan In Charlotte
Nelly gave a very special fan the jacket off his back when he met him at the Roval 400 over the weekend. I have heard that Nelly was a great guy when he collaborated with Tim McGraw a few years back. His good reputation just keeps growing after a really sweet thing he did at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. He noticed a guy in a wheel chair and thought he might really love a special souvenir from his performance.
