ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low

Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aging farmers looking to retire stumped by lack of buyers for their business

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Right off Santa Rosa's Airport Boulevard is a place where time seems to have stopped decades ago.To a stranger, it may seem like just another patch of land but, for Wayne James and his sister Lee, it's heaven on earth."When it's nice and lush and green, you come out here and you can lie down in the furrow and look straight up at the sky and it's absolutely gorgeous," Wayne said.For more than 40 years, the James siblings have been busy building their family farm, Tierra Vegetables , into a culinary institution. Their produce...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Industry
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
Marin County, CA
Food & Drinks
Marin County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Marin County, CA
Business
City
Strawberry, CA
County
Marin County, CA
climaterwc.com

Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend

The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
SAN CARLOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Food#Food Truck#Vegan#Cold Brew#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Kashiwase Farms
bloomberglaw.com

Winemaker Sues Napa Valley in True Scorched Earth Legal Battle

A Napa Valley, Calif., premium wine maker is accusing county planners of overreaching, erroneously interpreting planning codes and penalizing him for removing wildfire-scorched trees and an experimental vine planting. In a complaint filed Thursday at Napa County Superior Court, vintner Jayson Woodbridge’s Hundred Acre Wine Group Inc. says many landowners...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Windsor, CA

Browse this collection of the 18 best-rated restaurants in Windsor, CA, based on customer reviews, menu options, and atmosphere!. Whether you’re looking at moving to Windsor for the family-friendly appeal or the small-town feel just north of San Francisco, you’ll love the quiet life offered here. This list of the best restaurants in Windsor, CA, will help you plan family dinners on the town or date nights with a loved one.
WINDSOR, CA
Eater

A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails

It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Valley’s festive weekend

Two traditional outdoor events this weekend, and you can do them both!. Saturday, October 8: Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. Sunday, October 9: Glen Ellen Village Fair & Parade.
GLEN ELLEN, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas

In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area physicist wins a Nobel Prize

Bay Area physicist John Clauser is celebrating being named as one of three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in physics. Clauser joined KTVU's "Mornings on 2" to discuss his prestigious honor, and how 50-plus years of research was recognized with the most famous, international award in science.
SCIENCE
Eater

Bay Area-Based Faux-Meat Startup Plagued by Another Round of Layoffs

Redwood City-based Impossible Foods went through another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 6 percent of its workforce, San Francisco Business Times reports. This is the second time this year the faux-meat startup has fired employees: In January, 15 employees were also let go, and despite those layoffs, the company then said it still planned to expand its 800-strong workforce.
SARATOGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy