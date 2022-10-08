ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Yardbarker

Perry Minasian Discusses Relationship With Joe Maddon

The fallout from the firing of former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon has been like peeling back layers of an onion, but as more information comes out, general manager Perry Minasian maintains that the two had a stellar relationship. After Maddon was fired Angels in early June amidst what...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
The Spun

MLB Commissioner Picks Between Barry Bonds, Aaron Judge

As the MLB postseason heads toward the divisional round, some within the baseball world are still debating a hot topic that ended the regular season. Craig Carton asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred if the league has an official stance on honoring Barry Bonds or Aaron Judge as the official season-single home run champion. Manfred confirmed that 73 indeed remains more than 62.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Dodgers: How The 2022 LA Team Was Built

Being a sports fan gives you the best of both worlds. You get to watch your professional sports teams all season long while also pretend to be a general manager whether it is through fantasy or who you feel your team should draft or trade for. Every off-season is always...
