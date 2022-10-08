Read full article on original website
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set
Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Perry Minasian Discusses Relationship With Joe Maddon
The fallout from the firing of former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon has been like peeling back layers of an onion, but as more information comes out, general manager Perry Minasian maintains that the two had a stellar relationship. After Maddon was fired Angels in early June amidst what...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Praises Manny Machado Ahead of Series with Padres
Late in the regular season, the Dodgers were in San Diego for one last regular-season series with the Padres. Los Angeles won two of three games in that series, with the only blemish a 10-inning loss that finally cost Craig Kimbrel his job as closer. While in San Diego, Dodgers...
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Dodgers News: Treinen, May Both Taking ‘Positive Steps’ Towards Return
After a day off on Thursday, the Dodgers were back at Chavez Ravine on Friday to play their first of several intrasquad games as they prepare to take on the winner of the Padres/Mets series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman met with...
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
MLB Commissioner Picks Between Barry Bonds, Aaron Judge
As the MLB postseason heads toward the divisional round, some within the baseball world are still debating a hot topic that ended the regular season. Craig Carton asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred if the league has an official stance on honoring Barry Bonds or Aaron Judge as the official season-single home run champion. Manfred confirmed that 73 indeed remains more than 62.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Closing In On Final Roster Spot Decision
The final two spots are between infielders Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Dodgers: How The 2022 LA Team Was Built
Being a sports fan gives you the best of both worlds. You get to watch your professional sports teams all season long while also pretend to be a general manager whether it is through fantasy or who you feel your team should draft or trade for. Every off-season is always...
