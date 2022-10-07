Common Council Considering Two Different 2023 City Budgets Due to Uncertainty of Outcome of November 8 EMS Referendum

Treyton Kilar, age 6, was killed in a senseless car crash by a drunk driver on September 2, 2010. Although his dreams were shattered by a senseless tragedy this field provides a safe place for children and families to celebrate life, to spend and enjoy time together, and a place where children are encouraged to dream big and learn that through hard work and vision, their dreams can become reality! Although Treyton is now playing on the “real” field of dreams in heaven, with your help we can help thousands of other children have a better future and learn responsible life-long decision-making skills.

