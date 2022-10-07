Common Council Considering Two Different 2023 City Budgets Due to Uncertainty of Outcome of November 8 EMS Referendum

Read full article on original website
Student Council Honors Grandma & Grandpa Whippet
In recognition of the outstanding support that the community of Whitewater provides to the school, each year the WHS Student Council selects two community members to serve as Grandma & Grandpa Whippet. Grandma and Grandpa Whippet exhibit the kind of support for academics, athletics, and arts that Whitewater High School is known for. This year’s Grandma and Grandpa Whippet are Eileen Jaskolski (also known as Grandma J) and Mike Stutzman.
12th Annual Run for Trey – Sunday, October 16th! Sign up today
Treyton Kilar, age 6, was killed in a senseless car crash by a drunk driver on September 2, 2010. Although his dreams were shattered by a senseless tragedy this field provides a safe place for children and families to celebrate life, to spend and enjoy time together, and a place where children are encouraged to dream big and learn that through hard work and vision, their dreams can become reality! Although Treyton is now playing on the “real” field of dreams in heaven, with your help we can help thousands of other children have a better future and learn responsible life-long decision-making skills.
UW-W Women’s Golf Wins Sixth Consecutive WIAC Title, NCAA Bid
Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. Reedsburg, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s golf team captured its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title after defeating UW-La Crosse in a one-hole playoff. The Warhawks receive the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Championships. With...
