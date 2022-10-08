ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Benzinga

Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
HuffPost

Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit

Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Business Insider

Trump paying a $3 million lawyer retainer fee — maybe the biggest he's ever paid — shows he knows how much legal trouble he's in, NYT reporter says

The New York Times reported Trump paid a $3 million lawyer retainer fee for the Mar-a-Lago case. Reporter Maggie Haberman said the high amount shows that Trump understands the position he's in. Haberman, who has covered Trump for decades, recently published a book about the former president. The New York...
Ana Navarro Defends Republican Status After Sunny Hostin Grills Her on ‘The View’: “Do You Piss From Inside the Tent or From Outside?”

Sunny Hostin had a lot of questions for Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin on this morning’s episode of The View. During a conversation about whether the country could benefit from a third political party, Hostin took to asking her Republican co-hosts if they find themselves “complicit” for remaining in the party, despite them both being outspoken against Former President Donald Trump.
Business Insider

Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
