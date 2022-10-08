Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison
The late-night host tried to decipher the ex-president’s latest online rant.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit
Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Jimmy Kimmel Tells Trump What His Family Really Thinks Of Him
The late-night host has a blunt reality check for the ex-president.
Rachel Maddow's successor, Alex Wagner, is failing to draw the big audience she commanded in prime time
On Monday night, inside the upscale Parisian restaurant L'Avenue at Saks in midtown Manhattan, MSNBC President Rashida Jones hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Alex Wagner.
Trump paying a $3 million lawyer retainer fee — maybe the biggest he's ever paid — shows he knows how much legal trouble he's in, NYT reporter says
The New York Times reported Trump paid a $3 million lawyer retainer fee for the Mar-a-Lago case. Reporter Maggie Haberman said the high amount shows that Trump understands the position he's in. Haberman, who has covered Trump for decades, recently published a book about the former president. The New York...
Lawrence O'Donnell Shows How Donald Trump's Lawyers 'Stepped In It' With 1 Word
The former president's legal team “made the mistake of using a word that they have not used before," said "The Last Word” anchor.
Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back
Trump referred to himself as "former" president in a Fox News interview, then quickly reversed. "I hate to use the word 'former,' because I have a lot of problems with what happened," he added. Trump has yet to admit losing the 2020 election in public, though reports said he has...
NY Times’ Maggie Haberman called out for withholding Trump bombshell: “Democracy dies in book deals”
Maggie Haberman speaks onstage at The New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Donald Trump's presidency extensively during his four years...
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Vice President Kamala Harris if 'threat from within' is a bigger threat than 9/11
NBC's Chuck Todd asked Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview that aired on Sunday if the "threat from within" the U.S. was a bigger threat than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Todd noted that Sunday was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and added "not quite 20 years after...
Trump calls the NY attorney general 'Letitia 'Peekaboo' James' and revives claims that she's 'racist' after she sued him for fraud
Donald Trump lashed out at NY AG Letitia James on Truth Social after she filed a lawsuit against him. The lawsuit alleges fraud and names Trump, his business and his three eldest children. Trump nicknamed her "Peekaboo" and accused her — again — of being "racist." Former President...
Ana Navarro Defends Republican Status After Sunny Hostin Grills Her on ‘The View’: “Do You Piss From Inside the Tent or From Outside?”
Sunny Hostin had a lot of questions for Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin on this morning’s episode of The View. During a conversation about whether the country could benefit from a third political party, Hostin took to asking her Republican co-hosts if they find themselves “complicit” for remaining in the party, despite them both being outspoken against Former President Donald Trump.
Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
