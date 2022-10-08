Read full article on original website
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWichita, KS
adastraradio.com
Bullpup Lady Netters Claim Regional Title, and Return to State!
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The top 6 singles, and top 6 doubles finishers at each regional tournament qualify for the state tournament. On Saturday, the Bullpup Girls Tennis team all found themselves in the Regional Semifinals, as they hosted seven other schools at McPherson High School. “After some early nerves...
adastraradio.com
Swedes Come Up Short in Double OT Thriller
Sterling, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes traveled to Sterling, Kansas to face the Sterling College Warriors. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Swedes would make their way down the field on an 8-play, 58-yard scoring drive capped off by a touchdown reception by sophomore wideout Brock Burnette from senior quarterback Nick Truelove. A couple of possessions later, the Warriors would reach the endzone on a 5-yard rush to take a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
adastraradio.com
Bullpup Volleyball Takes Third in Home Invitational
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Saturday, the Bullpup Volleyball team hosted seven other schools for their home Invitational at McPherson High School, where they took third place. The Pups opened with a tough 3-set loss to Garden Plain. Head Coach Christy Doile said, “At times we played really, really well and unfortunately we had some stretches where we didn’t play well as a group.” Doile added, “We dug ourselves a hole twice and almost came back for the win.” After a 25-20 win in Set 1, the Pups would find themselves down in Set 2 13-22, before Addison Chapman served several points in a row, holding off Garden Plain’s game point over and over, but the Pups would fall 23-25. The Pups would suffer another heartbreaker in the final set, falling 26-28.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Down Dodge City; Several Milestones Reached
DODGE CITY, Kan. – The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team rolled up a season-high 599 total yards as head coach Drew Dallas, quarterback Dylan Laible and receiver Malik Benson all reached milestones in a Jayhawk Conference victory on Saturday at Dodge City. The Blue Dragons extended their...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Defense Locks Down Another Opponent, Climbs to .500 After 0-3 Start
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Three weeks ago, Buhler’s season was in the doldrums. The Crusaders were 0-3, a stretch that included their first-ever loss to Circle. Now, Buhler is back to .500 and has climbed all the way to sixth place in the Class 4A West District after it beat Augusta 28-14 Friday in Augusta.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Go on the Road Saturday to Face Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team starts the second half of the 2022 season with the beginning of a two-game road trip when the Blue Dragons square off against the Dodge City Conquistadors. Hutchinson (5-0, 2-0 KJCCC) and Dodge City (2-3, 1-2) kickoff at...
Syracuse basketball holds ‘Monroe Madness’ at Blue Cross Arena
Both the men and women held scrimmaged in front of the Rochester faithful
adastraradio.com
Central Christian School to Host Open House Oct. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Central Christian School invites families interested in CCS to attend an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, for fellowship and a complimentary lunch in the Cougar Courtyard. It will be an opportunity for you to get to know other Central Christian families, visit with staff, and...
adastraradio.com
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
adastraradio.com
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Staff, Highway Patrol Personnel and Nursing Students Recognized by Kansas State Fair Management. Hutchinson, KS – In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices on such a large-scale property, Kansas State Fair staff positioned the devices in all areas of the grounds.
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Aims to Improve Student Mental Health
MAIZE, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Public schools in Kansas are spending more money on mental health services, but the supply of therapists isn’t keeping up with demand. The Kansas News Service reports that Governor Laura Kelly heard about the issue Thursday from students and school leaders in south-central Kansas. Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved more money to expand mental health services to schools. A new federal gun law will send $6.5 million to Kansas schools and $15 million to Missouri. It’s paying for more counselors, social workers and therapists. But many kids are still waiting weeks or months for help.
13 WHAM
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
Arrest made after overnight shooting near Oregon St. in Rochester
Investigators identified him as the suspect after responding to a stabbing call an hour after he shot the female victim.
How long until we change the clocks?
As it is, we're losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
iheart.com
Man in Critical Condition Following A Shooting on Rochester's West Side
A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a home on Rochester's west side. It happened last night while the man was in a locked house on Austin Street, near Otis Street. Police say it appears the house was supposed to be vacant, and the shot -- or...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton senior named National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist
Hilton High School senior Gabrielle Hix has been named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program based on her scores for the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) last fall. Gabrielle is part of an elite group of approximately 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in spring 2023. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
adastraradio.com
Long-time Lyons Physician, Community Leader, Dr. Roger Tobias has Died
WICHITA, Kan. – A long-time Lyons Physician and civic leader has died. Dr. Roger Tobias, 71, passed away Wednesday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. A Lyons native, Dr. Tobias was part of the second graduating class from the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita in 1976. After three...
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
